March 3, 2021

  • 55°

Area Beat Report 3/2 to 3/3/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Americus PD Media Incident Report 3/2 to 3/3/2021

3/2

  • 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 135, Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting/Methamphetamine Possession
  • 107 Prince St., Damage to Property
  • 819 Washington St., Criminal Trespass
  • 125 US 280 West at Perry Brothers, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 119 South Lee St. Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. Municipal Court, Contempt of Court

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/2/2021

  • Derington, Sarah Jo, 31, 3/2/2021 9:57 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Methamphetamine Possession
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records