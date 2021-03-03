Area Beat Report 3/2 to 3/3/2021
Americus PD Media Incident Report 3/2 to 3/3/2021
3/2
- 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 135, Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Criminal Trespass
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting/Methamphetamine Possession
- 107 Prince St., Damage to Property
- 819 Washington St., Criminal Trespass
- 125 US 280 West at Perry Brothers, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 119 South Lee St. Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 119 South Lee St. Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/2/2021
- Derington, Sarah Jo, 31, 3/2/2021 9:57 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Methamphetamine Possession
