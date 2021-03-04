An invitation to assist in fighting COVID-19

Nigel Poole, Director of the Sumter County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) as well as Mitch Grant, Volunteer Coordinator for Sumter County EMA are inviting citizens to play a role in stopping COVID-19. Vaccination opportunities will be opening to new groups, most notably educators, the developmentally disabled and their caregivers. With the new groups of eligible populations, the EMA is seeking volunteers in continuing to make the vaccination process successful. Nigel reports there are plenty of options for volunteers. They need greeters, folks who can register and sign in those receiving the vaccination, people to help direct the flow of people traffic and volunteers to monitor the vaccinated for the 15-minute period following the injection for any side effects. In addition to these tasks, there is a need for our neighbors to assist in vehicle traffic control. Although law enforcement is on site, the additional help is very much appreciated.

Nigel reports, “It is not physically taxing work. We can find a spot for you. Even if one hour is given that is great, however we definitely need someone to volunteer for a shift. A shift is from 8AM to 1PM although we are looking to expand those hours.” Nigel reports with 8 vaccine stations and a large holding area, 200-400 people a day can come through the site a day. Even though the vaccinations are being opened to new populations, please note those who were in the first tier of receiving the vaccine are still eligible and encouraged to get vaccinated.

The administering site is the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), formally known as the Armory located at 901 Adderton Street in Americus. To find out more about this invitation, please call the EOC at 229-815-9531 or contact Mitch Grant via text at 229-669-2220. Standard COVID-19 precautions will be followed, and masks will be provided.