March 10, 2021

Area Beat Report 3/9 to 3/10/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 8:53 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report for 3/9/2021

  • Baker, William (In Jail), 50, 3/9/2021 1:01 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Holmes, Kawanis (Bonded Out), 43, 3/9/2021 6:26 p.m., Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/9 to 3/10/2021

3/9

  • Church St. at Mallard Fuller Blvd., Traffic Stop/Expired Rvalidation Decal
  • 0 Salters Mill Rd. at ¼ mile of Highway 49 South, Traffic Stop/Speeding/Driving without proof of insurance
  • 439 Brady Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 349 Lower Five Point Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 123 Southland Rd. at Southland Academy, Information for Officer/possible Hit and Run
  • 0 Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/No Tag Violation/driver issued warning
  • 320 James Hart Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 503 Winder St., Bad Child
  • GA Hwy 27 West at Cucumber Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • McArthur Rd. at Orchard Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Mile Marker 10, Traffic Stop/warning for defective or no headlights on pickup truck/warning for no taillights on trailer/warning for no tag displayed on trailer
  • GA Hwy 3 at McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for tag light requirements
  • 255 Memorial Mile Unit C, Harassing Phone Calls
  • US Highway 280 West about Howard Johnson Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning in reference to tag light requirements
  • 0 Highway 280 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for tag light

3/10

  • US Highway 19 at Mile Marker 18, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for tag light out

 

 

