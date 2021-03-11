Elizabeth Callaway Grimball: March 10, 2021

“Though she be but small, she is fierce.” William Shakespeare

Elizabeth Callaway Grimball, of Greenville, SC, beloved daughter of Morgan Grimball and Leila Dudley and sister of Leila Grimball Schaefer, walked joyfully into the arms of her Heavenly Father on March 10, 2021. Elizabeth was the granddaughter of Dr. James C. and Freddie Gammage Dudley (d) and Isaac Hobart (d) and Dorothy DuPree Grimball (d).

Elizabeth attended Dreher High School in Columbia, S.C. and later graduated after the rich adventure of traveling the United States with her Mother in homeschool and visiting Paris with her grandparents. These experiences established her lifelong love of traveling and fine dining! Elizabeth never met a French pastry she didn’t love and she was a huge fan of tasting menus. Her safari adventure with her mother in Africa in 2017 was the trip of a lifetime.

Elizabeth loved helping other people. She volunteered for several years at Brennan Elementary School in Columbia, the Washington Street soup kitchen, Meals on Wheels, and the Samaritan’s Purse. She also loved animals, especially her Maltepoos, Molly and Muffin. She volunteered at S.C. Wildlife Rescue, lovingly cradling tiny fragile birds and injured forest creatures in her beautiful hands. She also volunteered at Harper’s Animal Clinic.

Elizabeth enjoyed crafting, bible journaling, playing cards and board games, doing puzzles with her Mother, going to concerts and Disney family nights.

Elizabeth left an indelible stamp on so many in her short 31 years on this earth. She was thoughtful, witty and bore her burdens with the utmost grace and courage. Elizabeth inspired all who knew her. Among the countless people who will remember her with love and admiration are her parents; her grandfather, Dr. James Dudley; her sister, Leila Schaefer, and brother-in-law, Dylan, and her special loves, nephews Hank and Grey; her stepmother, Katy Cowan; her Uncle Bill and Aunt Paige Dudley and cousins, Carley, Ansleigh, and Macon; her Uncle Gatewood Dudley; and close friends Tino, Janice, and Nikki. Elizabeth’s family expresses heartfelt thanks to the countless friends who have loved and supported her and the entire family for many years. Her family so appreciates the care of the many medical professionals who cared for her over her life, and for the kindness of her Hospice nurses, Denise, Robbie and Tina.

A service of celebration will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Final Victory Animal Rescue (810 Bryson Road, Columbia, S.C. 29205) or to the charity of one’s choice.