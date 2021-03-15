Traffic delays on Forsyth Street
Please be aware a Georgia Power pole has been clipped in the area of Forsyth Street and Mayo Street. The city as well as Georgia Power are working as quickly as possible to clear traffic, however it may take as long as 1-2 hours. Although APD is on scene, please expect traffic will be slowed and congested. At points it could be re-routed. Make alternate travel plans if you would like to avoid the area.
