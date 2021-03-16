Area Beat Report 3/15 to 3/16/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 3/15 to 3/16/2021
- Clayton, Ricky Renod (In Jail), 31, 3/15/2021 12:40 p.m., Probation Violation
- Holmes, Kawanis Deon (Bonded Out), 3/16/2021 4:12 a.m., Tail Light Requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Mable, Justin Marques (In Jail), 24, 3/15/2021 5:12 p.m., Battery – Family Violence (1st offense) – Misdemeanor/Obstructing or hindering persons from making an emergency telephone call/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children – allowing a child to witness a felony (Battery – Family Violence 3rd Degree)
- Walton, Donta Taril (In Jail), 23, 3/15/2021 3:19 p.m., Discharge of Firearms on or near public highway or street/Aggravated Assault
- Welch, Thomas Cameron (Bonded Out), 24. 3/15/2021 12:46 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/15 to 3/16/2021
3/15
- Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park, Shots Fired
- Mockingbird Dr. at GA Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light requirements
- 0 Oglethorpe Avenue, Traffic Stop/ Warnings for tail light requirements/registration requirements/license plate not assigned to vehicle
- 0 GA Hwy 49 South at GA Hwy 308, Deer Accident Report
- Lamar Rd. at Mile Post 7, Traffic Stop/speeding
- 0 GA Hwy 19 South at Mile Post 3, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 0 SGTC off SGTP, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- 0 GA Hwy 30 West at James Hart Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter Lec Lobby, Civil Matter
- 1058 US Highway 19 South, Bad Child
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., 911 Hangup
- 0 Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- US Highway 280 East about Williams Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light requirements
- US Highway 280 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light requirements
- Sunset Park Dr. at Rainbow Terrace, Warning for these things: tail light requirements/registration requirements/break light/turn signal violation/no proof of insurance
- East Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Traffic Stop/Warning for driving while registration suspended
- 500 Block of GA Hwy 49 South, Improper passing in no passing zone
- US Highway 280 West at Rock Hill Subdivision, Warning/head light requirements
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Warning for no tag displayed
- Rucker St. at North Lee St., Traffic Stop/Warning for defective headlight
- 167 Shiloh Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 143 Arlington Dr. exit, Domestic Disturbance
3/16
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia, Traffic Stop/tag light requirements
- 300 Block of Shiloh Rd., GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 12
- GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/tag light required/Driving while license suspended or revoked
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/15 to 3/16/2021
- Walton, Donta Taril, 24, 3/15/2021 2:20 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Discharge of Firearms on or near public highway or street
- Bennett, Angelique Nicole, 29, 3/13/2021 8:50 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Dean, Devan Allen, 26, 10:08 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Harris, Antonio Tenyatta M, 38, 3/12/2021 10:59 p.m., DUI/Failure to dim lights/Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle
- Hoffmann, Shea Dustin, 34, 3/13/2021 3:15 p.m., Battery/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Hooks, Travis Anton, 38, 3/13/2021 9:27 p.m., Probation Violation for finger printable charge – Misdemeanor
- McKenzie, Jennifer Breann, 25, 3/13/2021 8:50 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Trujillo, Jason Troy, 52, 3/12/2021 8:30 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Disorderly Conduct
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/15 to 3/16/2021
3/12
- Sun Valley Dr. at Fredia Lane, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 412 W. College St., Suspicious Incident
- 121 North Jackson St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Disorderly Conduct
- 406 Crawley St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- South Jackson St., DUI/Failure to dim headlights/Open Container of Alcohol in motor vehicle
- Patterson St., Damage to Property
- East Forsyth St. at Mayo St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
3/13
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Damage to Property
- GA Hwy 3 at MLK Blvd., Damage to Property
- 733 East Forsyth St. at Walgreens, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 109 B Bessie Mays Circle, Domestic Dispute
- 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Contraband
3/14
- 1711 East Lamar St. walamrt, Warrant Executed for Probation Violation
- 1008 N MLK BLVD. at Kings Inn, Domestic Dispute
- 105 Glory Court, Simple Battery
- 134 B Cherokee St., Deceased Person
3/15
- 1130 Felder St. Apt. 12B, Domestic Dispute
- 1008 North MLK Blvd. at Kings Motel, Criminal Trespass
- Oglethorpe Avenue, Animal Complaint
- North Hampton St. at Forsyth St., Domestic Dispute
- 1004 Felder St., Domestic Dispute
- 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonald’s, Domestic Dispute
3/16
- 1512 N. MLK Blvd. at Skyland Motel, Battery
