Ledger strikes out 10 in Raiders’ win over Trinity Christian

DUBLIN, GA – Southland Academy (SAR) sophomore pitcher Chase Ledger was in complete control on the mound for seven innings as he struck out 10 Crusaders in the Raiders’ 3-1 victory over Trinity Christian Academy (TCA) on Monday, March 15, in Dublin, GA.

Though he gave up six hits on the day and did face a threat from TCA in the bottom of the seventh, Ledger was able to pitch his way out of it to secure the victory for SAR.

Offensively, the Raiders only scored three runs on three hits, but they were able to take advantage of three errors committed by the Crusaders.

In the top of the first inning, SAR got on the board first. Nathan Duke was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Henry Johnson grounded into a fielder’s choice, advancing Duke to third, Owen Exley reached on an error that allowed Duke to score.

The Raiders added to their lead in the top of the second when Johnson drove in Matthew Saint on an RBI single. Then in the top of the seventh with runners on first and second and nobody out, Hudson Collins laid down a bunt and was able to reach on an error that allowed Fisher Britt to score.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Crusaders made their only serious threat of the ball game. With two outs and a runner on third, Rylan Brown belted a triple to right field, scoring Zack White and cutting the Raiders’ lead to 3-1. However, Ledger was able to strike out Luke Bailey to end the game and secure the victory for SAR.

With the win, the Raiders improve to 3-0 on the season, while TCA drops to 5-2.

SAR will take the field on Friday, March 19, at Fullington Academy in Pinehurst, GA. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.