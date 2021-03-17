March 17, 2021

Area Beat Report 3/14 to 3/17/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report 3/16/2021

  • Colbert, Christopher Kirk (In Jail), 50, 3/16/2021 5:18 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Holmes, Kawanis Deon (Bonded Out), 43, 3/16/2021 4:12 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/tail light requirements

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/16 to 3/17/2021

3/16

  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/warning for tag light requirements
  • 300 Block of Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/tag light required/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 0 Three Bridges Rd. at Beauchamp Rd., Accident involving Deer
  • 215 GA Hwy 27 East, Discharge of Firemarms on or near public property
  • 139 Easy St., Alarm Activation
  • 117 Shady Bottom Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 Lee St. at South Forty Dr., Roadway blocked/tree in the roadway
  • 0 GA Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Obscured or missing license plate/Window Tint Violation
  • 129 Packaging House Rd., Welfare Check
  • 1545 GA Hwy 19 South, Traffic Accident
  • 0 SGTP off GA Hwy 19 North, Roadway blocked/concrete in the roadway
  • 146 Rainbow Terrace Lot A, Domestic Disturbance
  • Shiloh Rd. at Tallent Store Road, Traffic Stop/warning for stop sign violation
  • 205 Hospital St., Assist another agency
  • 266 Mills Rd., Assist another agency
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 308, Shots Fired
  • 0 Santa Rosa and Irene Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

3/17

  • 198 Lakeshore Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 204 East Church St., Alarm Activation
  • 157 Fox Stevens Rd., Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Incident Report 3/12 to 3/17/2021

3/12

  • Sun Valley Dr. at Fredia Lane, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 412 W. College St., Suspicious Incident
  • 121 North Jackson St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Disorderly Conduct
  • 406 Crawley St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • South Jackson St., DUI/Failure to dim headlights/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
  • Patterson St., Damage to Property
  • East Forsyth St. @ Mayo St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop

3/13

  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Damage to Property
  • GA Hwy 3 (MLK Jr. Blvd.), Damage to Property
  • 733 East Forsyth St. at Walgreen’s, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 109B Bessie Mae Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Contraband

3/14

  • 107 Prince St. at Food Lion, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s Supermarket, Miscellaneous Report
  • 1101 Crawford St. Circle K, Damage to Property
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Warrant Executed
  • 1008 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Kings Inn, Domestic Dispute
  • Forsyth St. at Dollar Tree, Welfare Check
  • 105 Glory Ct., Simple Battery
  • 134 B Cherokee St., Deceased Person

3/15

  • 1130 Felder St. at Apt. 12B, Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

