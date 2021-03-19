Area Beat Report 3/17 to 3/19/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report 3/17 to 3/19/2021
- Bowens, Joe Anquan (In Jail), 30, 3/17/2021 3:05 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Probation Violation
- Clark, Brian Eric (Rebook), 35, 3/17/2021 3:17 p.m., Murder
- Cook, Quanterious Dontre (Bonded Out), 24, 3/17/2021 5:23 p.m., Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor
- Ware, Ashley Nichole (In Jail), 31, Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
- Bacon, Kaylynn (Released), 22, 3/18/2021 10:46 p.m., Hold for Cooper County
- Hill, Randy Angelo (In Jail), 34, 3/18/2021 5:03 p.m., USMS
- Klausen, Kody Makala (Bonded Out), 24, 3/18/2021 8:43 p.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
- Santamaria, Fredy (In Jail), 32, 3/18/2021 11:16 a.m., Aggravated Stalking
- Streeter, Latenza, Moniet (In Jail), 41, 3/19/2021 4:29 a.m., DUI/Drug Related Object/Possession of Marijuana/Failure to Obey Stop Sign
- Trull, Larry Olin (In Jail), 36, 3/18/2021 9:51 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/Probation Violation/Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charge/Burglary
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 3/17 to 3/18/2021
3/17
- 157 Fox Stevens Rd., Alarm Activation
- 198 Lakeshore Dr., Suspicious Person
- 204 E. Church St., Alarm Activation
- Lamar Road near Dowdy Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 27 East about Mile Marker 28, Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Marker 1, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 803 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
- 0 Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag Report
- 127 Foster St., Animal Complaint
- 243 Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 156 A Forest Park, Information for Officer
- 0 Hwy 30 at MM@, Traffic Accident
- 797 Bumphead Rd., Roadway Blocked
3/18
- 716 US Hwy 19 South, Alarm Activation
- 130 GA Hwy 49 S at Ship Chapple Church, Alarm Activation
- 1029 GA Hwy 195 at Apt. H, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 27 East at MP 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Lamar Road near Leslie Lamar Road, Roadway Blocked
- 1448 Hooks Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 1779 GA Hwy 45 North, 911 Hangup
- SGT Parkway about GA Hwy 49 N, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 19, Assist Motorist
- 258 Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 3604 GA Hwy 377, Livestock in Road
3/19
- Lamar Street at Hampton Street, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey signal or traffic light
- 113 Blue Bell Lane, Unsecured Door
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/16 to 3/18/2021
3/16
- 1512 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Skyland Motel, Battery
- 730 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suspicious Person
- 107 West Jefferson St. at Wheatley Plaza, Damage to Property
- North Jackson St. at West Lester St., Traffic Stop/failure to stop at stop sign
- 101 East View Circle Apt. B, Criminal Trespass
3/17
- 111 Argo St., Failure to Restrain Dog
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD, Disorderly Conduct
- 112 Industrial Blvd. at Middle Flint Counseling Service, Miscellaneous Report
- Ashby Street at Eastview Cemetery, Theft By Taking – Felony
- 603B Henrietta St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 253 Lonnie Lane Apt. 253-A, Civil Matter
- 104 Town Creek Circle, Battery
- 260 A Lonnie Lane at East Oaks Apartments, Domestic Dispute
3/18
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- East Lamar St. at Cherokee St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 1035 East Forsyth St. at Hometown Health Care, Welfare Check
- 103 A Norman Cole St., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a felony
- 118 Linnie St., Criminal Trespass
- 1805B Maxwell St., Disorderly Conduct/Assault and Battery
- 1700 East Lamar St. at Lowes, Criminal Trespass
- 1410 Crawford St., Criminal Trespass
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/17 to 3/18/2021
- Hernandez, Christina, 22, 3/18/2021 12:43 a.m., Failure to Restrain Dog/Prohibition against Nuisances (CO)
- Boyce, Jayla, 19, 3/18/2021 7:31 p.m., Assault and Battery
- Mann, Carissa Nicole, 41, 3/18/2021 7:31 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Mann, Valeri Shaterri, 39, 3/18/2021 7:31 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
