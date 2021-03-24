Kelvin Pless graduates from Troy University
TROY, AL (03/22/2021)– Kelvin Pless of Americus, GA, graduated from Troy University during Term 3 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
Pless graduated with the Master of Science in Adult Education degree while attending Troy Online.
Term 3 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
