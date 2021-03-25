March 26, 2021

Area Beat Report 3/23 to 3/25/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:57 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 3/24 to 3/25/2021

  • Dariso, Javaris Antwan (In Jail), 26, 3/24/2021 8:22 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Misdemeanor
  • Hurley, Louis Marees (In Jail), 42, 3/24/2021 9:31 a.m., City Contempt
  • Lockhart, Antavious Antrell (In Jail), 19, 3/24/2021 1:24 p.m., Probation Violation
  • McCants, Dorian (In Jail), 24, 3/25/2021 4:37 a.m., Simple Battery against person who is 65 or older or is pregnant at the time of the offense
  • Tyner, Carlton Bernard (In Jail), 50, 3/24/2021 2:45 p.m., Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/24 to 3/25/2021

3/24

  • Near 351 Hooks Mill Rd., Roadway Blocked/dead deer in the road
  • District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 256 GA Hwy 27 East at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Unsecured Door
  • 708 McMath Mill Rd., Theft
  • 629 GA Hwy 30 West at Teal Automotive, Found Property
  • US Hwy 280 East at Pryor Cobb Rd., Accident Report
  • 127 W Robin Hill Dr., 911 Hamgup
  • 228 W Rock Hill Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 132 Stonewall Dr., Welfare Check
  • 288 North Spring Creek Circle, Information for Officer
  • 266 Tulip Dr. Lot C, Domestic Disturbance
  • 523 Old Dawson Road, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 985 Brady Rd., Assist Motorist
  • 708 McMath Mill Rd., Welfare Check

3/25

  • 0 280 West and GA Hwy 49, Suspicious Person
  • 162 Pearl Dr., Information for officer

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/23 to 3/25/2021

  • Davis, Claudius Devon, 38, 3/23/2021 8:19 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Jordan, Dantrell Devonta, 26, 3/23/2021 11:36 a.m., Schedule I or II controlled substance/Possession with intent/Marijuana – Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale/Cocaine Possession with Intent – Felony
  • Wallace, Jamie Jermaine, 43, 3/23/2021 11:36 a.m., Cocaine – Possession With Intent
  • Wallace, Timoth Sentell, 25, 3/23/2021 11:36 a.m., Cocain Possession with Intent to Distribute/Marijuana Possession, Purchase, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale (Felony)
  • Beck, Eric Lance, 56, 3/24/2021 8:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/23 to 3/25/2021

3/23

  • 107 East Lester St., Miscellaneous Report
  • Southerfield Rd., Report of damage to vehicle from hitting an armadillo
  • 103 Norman Cole St., Incident Events/Possession of Cocaine, Marijuana and Amphetamine and Schedule I or II controlled substances with intent to manufacture, purchase and distribute
  • 71-D Cherokee St., Criminal Trespass
  • 308 Harvey Ln., Suspicious Incident
  • Reddick Dr. near N. Jackson St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 89 Dixon Dr., Harassing Communications

Bell St., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign

  • 101B Eastview Circle, Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree

3/24

  • 402 Barlow St., Criminal Trespass
  • Rucker St. at Hwy 19, Driving without insurance
  • 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Criminal Trespass
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Bench Warrant for Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Bench Warrant for Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Bench Warrant for Contempt of Court
  • 313 Hozanna Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 101 West Jefferson St. at Wok & Wings, Criminal Trespass
  • 221 Horton Dr. Apt. A, City Probation
  • 90B Bozeman Circle, Simple Battery
  • 701 Mary St., Ungovernable Child
  • 606 N. Lee St. at Nerd Customs, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 45 Reddick Dr., Aggravated Assault
  • 116 Hosanna Circle, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

3/25

  • 50-A Reddick Dr. at Americus Housing Authority, Simple Battery against person who is 65 or older
  • Academy St. at Pine St., Miscellaneous Report
