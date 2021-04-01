April 1, 2021

  • 46°

Area Beat Report 3/30 to 3/31/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 11:10 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports 3/31/2021

  • Cliatt, Terrance West (In Jail), 29, 3/30/2021 4:38 p.m., Failure to obery sings or control devices/Driving while declared as a habitual violator/Driving while licnese suspended or revoked/Probation Violation/Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
  • Davis, Brandon Jarvoski (In Jail), 26, 3/30/2021 6:39 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Harris, James Walter (In Jail), 30, 3/30/2021 11:51 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Probation Violation
  • Jenkins, Keyundra Maryett (In Jail), 3/31/2021 12:47 a.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
  • Whitehead, Corderius Jerrall (Bonded out), 3/30/2021 8:31 a.m., City Probation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 3/30/2021

  • GA Hwy 30 East at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for alternating colored lights in wheel wells.
  • 0 GA Hwy 280 East West of Tommy Smith Rd., Warning for expired tag and safety belt
  • 0 GA Hwy 19 South at MM 7, Traffic Stop/given warning for not having current validation sticker shown after showing he did have one.
  • 0 Pryor Rd. at Standard Elevator, Traffic Stop/Warning for stop sign violation
  • 0 Mayo St. off Forsyth St., Traffic Stop/seat belt violation
  • Hwy 27 East near Plum Hill, Accident Involving Deer
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 0 South GA Tech Parkway at Bumphead Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
  • 0 Sumter County Court House, Civil Matter
  • 1117 GA Hwy 27 East, Suspicious Person
  • 1532 Middle River Rd., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 27 West at Jenkins Rd., Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 124 Santa Rosa Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 East and Standard Elevator Rd., Assist Motorist
  • 0 Upper River Rd., Accident Report

3/31

  • GA Hwy 49 South at Salters Mill Rd., Livestock in Road
  • GA Hwy 49 South near Mile Post 8, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/30 to 3/31/2021

3/30

  • 1604 East Forsyth St. at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Suspicious Incident
  • North Lee St. at Patterson St., Suspicious Incident
  • 408 Rucker St. at Boone Park, City Probation
  • 78A Barbara Battle Way, Damage to Property
  • 1553 South Lee St. at Circle K, Damage to Property
  • 819 Mayo St. at Apt. 28 Veranduh Apartments, Damage to Property
  • West Lamar at North Hampton St., Failure to obey traffic control device/Habitual Violator/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s Supermarket, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1700 East Lamar St. at Lowes, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 720 Harris St. at Apt. 12, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 126 Hwy 280 West, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 204 Mannathan St. at Save-A-Lot, Miscellaneous Report
  • 1011 Border St., Ungovernable Child/Terroristic Threats and Acts

3/31

  • 1007 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Room 130 at Motel 6, Methamphetamine Possession/Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • 1007 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Room 145 at Motel 6, Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • 201 J. Murphy Mill Rd., Domestic Dispute
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records