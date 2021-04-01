Area Beat Report 3/31/2021 to 4/1/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 3/31/2021
- Barron, Carolina (Bonded out), 54, 3/31/2021 12:17 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Misdemeanor
- Carteno-Careeno, Juan Carolos (In Jail), 33, 3/31/2021 4:46 a.m., Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Cox, William Henry (In Jail), 60, 3/31/2021 9:10 p.m., Simple Battery
- Jenkins, Keyundra Maryett (In Jail), 37, 3/31/2021 12:47 a.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
- Williams, Jaylen, Deshawn (In Jail), 21, 3/31/2021 2:48 p.m., Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 3/31/2021 to 4/1/2021
3/31
- GA Hwy 49 South at Salters Mill Rd., Livestock in road
- GA Hwy 49 South near Mile Post 8, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 527 Flintside Dr., Alarm Activation
- 222 Murphy Mill Rd., Information for officer
- Lee St. Road at McLittle Bridge Rd., Accident with injuries
- 124 Santa Rosa Dr., Civil Matter
- Forsyth St. at North Jackson St., Traffic Stop/warning for improper lane change
- 100 Middle River Rd., Deer Accident Report
- 403 County˚r4 Quarters Lane, Simple Battery
- 0 Marigold Dr. and Tulip Dr., Accident Report
- 0 Tallent Store Rd. near Myrtle Springs Rd., Roadway Blocked
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 3/31/2021
- Barron, Monica Renee, 49, 3/31/2021 12:06 p.m., Making any incident or immoral exposure of the person
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 3/31/2021
- Wheatley St., Damage to Property
- West Forsyth St. at Final Faze, Domestic Dispute
- Smith St., Suspicious Incident
- South Lee St., Bench Warrant – Misdemeanor
- North MLK Blvd., Making any indecent or immoral exposure
- South Lee St., Recovered Propery – Not Stolen
- East Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World, Civil Matter
- Patterson St., Miscellaneous Report
- MLK Jr. Blvd. Room 145 at Motel 6, Possession of Amphetamine and drug related objects
- Martiln Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Room 130, Possession of Methamphetamine and Schedule II controlled substance
- J. Murphy Mill Rd., Domestic Dispute
You Might Like
Cheokas appointed dean of GSW’s College of Business and Computing
By Chelsea Collins; Director of Marketing and Communications for GSW’s Department of University Relations AMERICUS — Gaynor Cheokas, DBA,... read more