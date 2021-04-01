Synovus-Americus donates to SGTC Instructor of the Year

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – SGTC Culinary Arts Instructor “Chef Ricky” Ludwig Watzlowick was presented with a check from Synovus in Americus recently after he was selected as the South Georgia Technical College Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year for 2021.

Each year Synovus or SB&T presents the winner of the South Georgia Technical College Instructor of the Year award with a stipend. This year South Georgia Technical College Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Ricky Watzlowick was selected for that honor. Watzlowick was recognized by South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford at the 2021 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year Award celebration in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center Rotunda on the Americus campus.

Tami Duke presented the donation to Watzlowick on behalf of Synovus during the ceremony. “Synovus is proud to support South Georgia Technical College and its excellent instructor with this stipend, said Duke. “This is Synovous’ way of giving back to you for your work with your students and our community. We are pleased to support South Georgia Tech and partner with an organization that is responsible for preparing a better workforce for our community.”

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford thanked Synovus and Tami Duke for their support of this program. “We appreciate Synovus’ partnership with South Georgia Technical College and their continued support of the Instructor of the Year program,” said Watford.

Newly named Instructor of the Year Chef Ricky Watzlowick also thanked Synovus for the generous donation.