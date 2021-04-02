April 2, 2021

Area Beat Report 4/1/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:13 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Report for 4/1/2021

  • Flowers, Kentavious Demarcus, 21, 4/1/2021 10:42 p.m., Possession of Marijuana or drug related object – Misdemeanor
  • Romero, Felix, 31, 4/1/2021 8:24 a.m., Driving without valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to yield when entering roadway.
  • Taylor, Jeffrey D., 54, 4/1/2021 2:20 p.m., Child Molestation

Americus PD Media Incident Report for 4/1/2021

  • 116 South Dudley St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1130 Felder St., Failure to yield when entering roadway/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
  • 101A Magnolia Court at Magnolia Village Apartments, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 414 Judy Lane, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Middle River Road, Damage to Property
  • 922 East Lamar St. at Burger King, Hit and Run; Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 701 Mary St., Criminal Trespass/Ungovernable Child
  • 1301 East Forsyth St. at American Tax, Making terroristic threats and acts
  • 211 Freida Lane, Suspicious Incident
  • 617 East Jefferson St., Purchase and Possession of Marijuana
  • 104 Hosanna Circle, Criminal Trespass/Domestic Dispute
  • 126 Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Sumter, Lost/Mislaid Property
