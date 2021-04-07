April 7, 2021

  • 82°

Americus-Sumter names honor graduates

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 9:35 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Americus-Sumter High School recently named forty-six honor graduates for the school year 2020-21. The honor graduates’ names are as follows:

Lauryn Carter, Valedictorian 

Laura Fisk, Salutatorian

Devinn Ingram

Karen Ramos-Escalante

Ny’Asia Williams

Mustafa Furkhan

Myla McCuller

Samiya Kinchens

Joden Richards

Jamira Jones

Ashley Potts

Johnavon Lundy

Janiah Riggins

Carlos Cruz

Collin Fillingame

De’Reginae Mercer

Denivet Sanchez-Chirinos

Kameron Dunnings

Dasia Batten

Maurice Williams

Antony DeMott

Shemaiah Holloman

Nykeerah Johnson

Kelliondrea Hill

Kennedy Williams

Kylen Carter

Ta’Liyah Greene

Curnesia Sloan

Keyandria Green

Destinee Sims

Demorris Williams

Timiria Robinson

Thadeus Harris

Amethyst Dorsey

Mariah Wallace

A’Shiah Green

Alexis Vazquez

Kamelia Williams-Thornton

Ashanti Clark

Nikydia McDonald

Breonna Tyson

Ma’Kaya Bridges

Katerin Auceda

John Monts

Zyquez Waters

Keyona Stone

 

 

