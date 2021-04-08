April 8, 2021

  • 77°

Area Beat Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 11:40 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Report 4/7 to 4/8/2021

  • McClaney, Markel JC, 20, 4/7/2021 9:43 a.m., Criminal Trespass

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/7 to 4/8/2021

4/7

  • Felder St. at Reese Park, Domestic Dispute
  • 115A Muckalee Ct., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1701 Maxwell St. at Sparks Group Home, Criminal Trespass
  • 429 Forrest St., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 1128 Felder St. Unit 185, Burglary – 2nd Degreee
  • 203B Bessie May Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 1402 N. MLK Jr. Blvd., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
  • Horton Drive, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 628 Winn St., Miscellaneous Report
  • Winn St. at Poplar St., Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz./Child Seat Belt Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/7/2021

  • Bellamy, Jermichael Laquarus (In Jail), 27, 4/7/2021 1:47 p.m., USMS
  • English, Jarvis Jermaine (In Jail), 21, 4/7/2021 6:47 p.m., False Report of a Crime/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Parker, Keridrick Lamar (In Jail), 27, 4/7/2021 10 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in the third Degree or subsequent offense/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Smith, Elvis, Jerome (Rebook), 43, 4/7/2021 1:05 p.m., False Statements or writings/concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government/Theft by Deception – Misdemeanor/Forgery – 1st Degree/Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Weaver, Ricky Cameron (In Jail), 19, 4/7/2021 8:01 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge/Failure to appear for finger printable charge/Probation Violation
  • Wright, Kenneth Edward (In Jail), 55, 4/7/2021 11:24 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree-Felony/Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 4/7/2021

  • 100 Short Lane, 911 Hangup
  • 0 GA Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 22, Traffic Stop
  • 0 Hwy 280 at MM 20, Traffic Stop
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • 415 Old Andersonville Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 137 Aster Dr., Suicide Threat
  • 0 Hwy 49 North at Old Andersonville Rd., Livestock in Road
  • GA Hwy 27 West at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for child safety restraint
  • US Hwy 280 West near Shaaban Sub Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for headlights
  • 162 Briarwood Circle, Animal Complaint
  • 122 South Bailey Avenue, Assist Another Agency
  • 132 Dogwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 458C Arch Helms Rd., Warrant Service
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records