McLain & Hurricanes Finish Fifth at Argonaut Invitational

From Staff Reports

PENSACOLA, FL – GSW junior golfer Chase McLain and No. 13 Georgia Southwestern golf team both picked up fifth place finishes at the Argonaut Invitational. McLain shot one-under during Round 3 while the Hurricanes finished four-over 868 in fifth place at the Pensacola Country Club.

McLain, who picked up his second top five finish this year, finished six-under 210. Simon Estrada finished tied in 16th place after carding a Round 3 69 for a one-over 217 total score. Saksit Jairak carded a Round 3 71 and sits tied in 19th place with a two-over 218 total score while Jack Tharrington, who carded a Round 3 73, finished shooting nine-over 225 for 49th place. Jaxson Daskalos sits in 68th place after carding a Round 3 80 for a 14-over 230 total score.

The Host school and top-ranked University of West Florida finished atop the leaderboard at 18-under for an 846 total score. No. 4 Lincoln Memorial sits in second place shooting 12-under 852 while No. 8 Arkansas Tech and No. 11 Lee University are tied for third place with a three-over 867 total score. No. 13 GSW is tied with PBC foe No. 10 Columbus St. in fifth place after carding a four-over 868 total score.

Dan Bradbury of Lincoln Memorial took home first in individuals with a 10-under 206 and West Florida’s Jake DeZoort finished just two strokes out with an eight-under 208. Harry Lord of Lincoln Memorial and Alejandro Restrepo of West Florida both finished in third place with seven-under 209 card followed by McLain.

The Hurricanes will return to the green April 16-18 as they will tee off in the Peach Belt Conference Championship played at the World Golf Village Slammer & Squire Course in St. Augustine, Fla.

ARGONAUT INVITATIONAL

Teams Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Rd. 3 Total +/- 1. West Florida (1) 288 280 278 846 -18 2. Lincoln Memorial (4) 279 287 286 852 -12 3. Arkansas Tech (8) 286 291 290 867 +3 Lee University (11) 284 294 289 867 +3 5. GSW (13) 283 301 284 868 +4 Columbus St. (10) 292 291 285 868 +4 7. Clayton St. (28) 292 288 296 876 +12 8. Henderson State (19) 287 292 299 878 +14 9. Limestone (14) 297 299 289 885 +21 10. USC Aiken (3) 292 293 302 887 +23 11. Valdosta St. (25) 290 295 306 891 +27 12. Delta State 305 293 294 892 +28 Florida Southern (20) 296 290 306 892 +28 14. Saint Leo 295 298 304 897 +33 15. Montevallo 314 298 305 917 +53 *()=Golfstat Rankings

