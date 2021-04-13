April 14, 2021

  • 64°

Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/10 to 4/12/2021

  • Green, Sara Madeline, 48, 4/12/2021 12:12 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Mathis, Clyde Reginald, 51, 4/12/2021 9:39 a.m., Making threats of violence/Use of obscene and profane language
  • Pride, Tyrone Cornelius, 41, 4/12/2021 12:12 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Vance, Bobby, 35, 4/12/2021 9:21 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Cowan, Timmy, 62, 4/11/2021 6:26 p.m., Theft By Soplifting
  • Villa, Doris Pastor, 36, 4/9/2021 7:26 a.m., Speeding/Driving without valid license – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
  • Worth, Mytaesha Shantioga, 30, 4/9/2021 Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Wright, Calvin, 68, 4/9/2021 5:45 p.m., Maintaining a Disorderly House

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/9 to 4/13/2021

4/9

  • E Lester St, Domestic Dispute
  • Earl Street, Damage to Property
  • Knollwood Apt. 5D Cripple Creek Apts: Criminal Trespass
  • South Lee St. at East Hill St., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Driving without a valid license
  • W. Church St., Domestic Dispute
  • Tom Hall Circle, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop and stay at scene of accident
  • N. Lee St. at Railroad St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Ridge St., Burglary ` 1st Degree Felony
  • Crawley St., Maintaining a disorderly house
  • Barbara Battle Way at N. Lee St., Theft by receiving stolen property – Felony/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • East Lamar St. at Walmart, Domestic Dispute

4/10

  • Norris Circle, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Academy St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • North Lee St., Furnishing obscene material to a minor
  • US Hwy 19 at GA 30, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Tripp St. at Georgia’s Own Credit Union, DUI/Driving without a valid license
  • North Mayo St., False Report of a Crime
  • Beale St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Academy St., Battery
  • East Lamar St. at Days Inn, Domestic Dispute
  • East Forsyth St. at Cricket Wireless, Disorderly Conduct
  • 2nd Montgomery St., Damage to Property
  • North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go, Disorderly Conduct
  • Academy St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Brookdale Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • Allen St., Child Molestation
  • Elm Avenue, Public Drunkenness
  • Hosanna Circle, Hit and Run-Duty of Driver to Stop and remain at scene of accident
  • Barbara Battle Way at Patterson St., Warrant Executed/Too Fast for conditions/Failure to stop at stop sign/Passing in a no pass zone
  • East Lamar St. at McDonalds, Hirt and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop and remain at scene of accident

4/11

  • B Wanda Way, Burglary – 1st Degree
  • East Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Car Wash, Criminal Trespass
  • East Lamar St. at Wal-Mart, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Forrestside Circle, Animal Complaint
  • Waitsman Drive, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop and remain at scene of accident
  • East Jefferson St., Recovered Property-Not stolen
  • Lonnie Lane, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop and remain at scene of accident
  • Lawson Dr. at South MLK Jr. Blvd., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop and remain at scene of accident
  • 2nd Montgomery St., Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery-Family Violence
  • S. Dudley St., Domestic Dispute

4/12

  • Lonnie Lane at Hillside Manor Apts., Domestic Dispute
  • Westside Dr., Disorderly Conduct
  • 1002 Westside Dr., Disorderly Conduct
  • 120 Lonnie Lane at Hillside Manor Apartments, Domestic Dispute
  • 203B Hosanna Circle, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 254C Lonnie Lane at East Oaks, Criminal Trespass
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s Supermarket, Domestic Dispute
  • 221 S. Lee St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 211 Brown St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 817 Winchester St., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop and remain at scene of accident
  • Americus, Miscellaneous Report
  • 1611 E. Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Welfare Check
  • 444 Mayo St., Domestic Dispute
  • 105B Magnolia Ct., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 1550 East Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Car Wash, Suspicious Incident
  • 1130 Felder St. at 3A Lexington Apartments, Damage to Property
  • Magnolia Court at Magnolia Village, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop and remain at scene of accident
  • 110 Hosanna Circle, Battery

4/13

  • 406A Academy St., Suspicious Incident
  • 1301 East Lamar St. at Gas & Go, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Knollwood Dr., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

 

 

 

