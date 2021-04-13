Americus PD Area Beat Report 4/9 to 4/13/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/10 to 4/12/2021
- Green, Sara Madeline, 48, 4/12/2021 12:12 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Mathis, Clyde Reginald, 51, 4/12/2021 9:39 a.m., Making threats of violence/Use of obscene and profane language
- Pride, Tyrone Cornelius, 41, 4/12/2021 12:12 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Vance, Bobby, 35, 4/12/2021 9:21 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Cowan, Timmy, 62, 4/11/2021 6:26 p.m., Theft By Soplifting
- Villa, Doris Pastor, 36, 4/9/2021 7:26 a.m., Speeding/Driving without valid license – 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
- Worth, Mytaesha Shantioga, 30, 4/9/2021 Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Wright, Calvin, 68, 4/9/2021 5:45 p.m., Maintaining a Disorderly House
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/9 to 4/13/2021
4/9
- E Lester St, Domestic Dispute
- Earl Street, Damage to Property
- Knollwood Apt. 5D Cripple Creek Apts: Criminal Trespass
- South Lee St. at East Hill St., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Driving without a valid license
- W. Church St., Domestic Dispute
- Tom Hall Circle, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop and stay at scene of accident
- N. Lee St. at Railroad St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Ridge St., Burglary ` 1st Degree Felony
- Crawley St., Maintaining a disorderly house
- Barbara Battle Way at N. Lee St., Theft by receiving stolen property – Felony/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- East Lamar St. at Walmart, Domestic Dispute
4/10
- Norris Circle, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Academy St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- North Lee St., Furnishing obscene material to a minor
- US Hwy 19 at GA 30, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Tripp St. at Georgia’s Own Credit Union, DUI/Driving without a valid license
- North Mayo St., False Report of a Crime
- Beale St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- Academy St., Battery
- East Lamar St. at Days Inn, Domestic Dispute
- East Forsyth St. at Cricket Wireless, Disorderly Conduct
- 2nd Montgomery St., Damage to Property
- North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go, Disorderly Conduct
- Academy St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Brookdale Dr., Domestic Dispute
- Allen St., Child Molestation
- Elm Avenue, Public Drunkenness
- Hosanna Circle, Hit and Run-Duty of Driver to Stop and remain at scene of accident
- Barbara Battle Way at Patterson St., Warrant Executed/Too Fast for conditions/Failure to stop at stop sign/Passing in a no pass zone
- East Lamar St. at McDonalds, Hirt and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop and remain at scene of accident
4/11
- B Wanda Way, Burglary – 1st Degree
- East Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Car Wash, Criminal Trespass
- East Lamar St. at Wal-Mart, Theft By Shoplifting
- Forrestside Circle, Animal Complaint
- Waitsman Drive, Theft By Taking – Felony
- East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop and remain at scene of accident
- East Jefferson St., Recovered Property-Not stolen
- Lonnie Lane, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop and remain at scene of accident
- Lawson Dr. at South MLK Jr. Blvd., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop and remain at scene of accident
- 2nd Montgomery St., Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery-Family Violence
- S. Dudley St., Domestic Dispute
4/12
- Lonnie Lane at Hillside Manor Apts., Domestic Dispute
- Westside Dr., Disorderly Conduct
- 1002 Westside Dr., Disorderly Conduct
- 120 Lonnie Lane at Hillside Manor Apartments, Domestic Dispute
- 203B Hosanna Circle, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 254C Lonnie Lane at East Oaks, Criminal Trespass
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s Supermarket, Domestic Dispute
- 221 S. Lee St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 211 Brown St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 817 Winchester St., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop and remain at scene of accident
- Americus, Miscellaneous Report
- 1611 E. Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Welfare Check
- 444 Mayo St., Domestic Dispute
- 105B Magnolia Ct., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 1550 East Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Car Wash, Suspicious Incident
- 1130 Felder St. at 3A Lexington Apartments, Damage to Property
- Magnolia Court at Magnolia Village, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop and remain at scene of accident
- 110 Hosanna Circle, Battery
4/13
- 406A Academy St., Suspicious Incident
- 1301 East Lamar St. at Gas & Go, Theft By Taking – Felony
- Knollwood Dr., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
