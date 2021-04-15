Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/14/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/12 to 4/13/2021
- Banks, Dominique Antonio (In Jail), 33, 4/13/2021 12:26 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Moped operation violation – Must wear a helmet
- Harvey, John Emory (In Jail), 54, 4/13/2021 1:44 a.m., Probation Violation
- Mills, Aaron Maurice (In Jail), 58, 4/12/2021 12:53 p.m., Probation Violation
- Vance, Bobby Leonard (In Jail), 35, 4/12/2021 10:22 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Goodyear, Kaylyn Marie (Bonded Out), 25, 4/13/2021 3:04 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane/Expired Tag
- Jones, Yakeshia Shanta (In Jail), 40, 4/13/2021 2:17 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
- King, David Sherod (In Jail), 31, 4/13/2021 12:53 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Batter/Aggravated Assault against a law enforcement officer/Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
- Seay, Sekeya Denise (In Jail), 38, 4/13/2021 9:38 p.m., Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Probation Violation/Unlawful conduct during 911 call by using obscene, vulgar and profane language to intimidate or harass a 911 officer
- Stephens, Quincy Kanta (In Jail), 41, 4/13/2021 4:52 p.m., Fleeing/Eluding Police Officer/Reckless Driving/Receipt possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Leaving the scene of an accident/DUI-Alcohol/Drivers use due care/Open Container/Seat Belt Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 4/12 to 4/14/2021
4/12
- Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
- GA Hwy 30 at Rose Lane, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
- GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Warning for no tag displayed
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Lobby, Harassing Phone Calls
- South Georgia Tech Parkway at Basket Factory, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
- 110 US Hwy 280 West, Civil Disturbance/Warrant Service
- 303 Old Andersonville Rd., Information for officer
- Hwy 19 South at Croxton Cross Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- Highway 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired tag
- Rawley Rd. at Hwy 19 North, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Highway 19 North at Starlight, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Highway 19 North at Starlight, Traffic Stop
- Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop
- Southerfield Rd. at Horton Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning issued
- Hawkins St. at Magnolia, Traffic Stop/Driver issued a warning
- GA Hwy 19 North at GA Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/Warning issued
- 0 Lafayette St., Traffic Stop/Warning issued
- 281 Fox Stevens Rd., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 19 North about McArthur Dr., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 30 West at Armory Dr., Traffic Stop
- 0 Hwy 49 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired tag
- 110 Wolf Creek Dr., Suspicious Person
- 122 Jade Rd., Damage to Property
- Old Andersonville Rd. at Burma Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
4/13
- 113 William Bowen Point, Suspicious Person
- 138 N. Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- MLK across from Georgia Avenue, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 at WDEC Radio Station, Traffic Stop/Headlight requirements
- 222 Styles Drive, Entering Auto
- District Line Rd. at US Hwy 280 East, Assist Motorist
- 319 James Heart Rd., Suspicious Person
- 792 Flintside Dr., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 3 at William Bowen Pointe, Assist Motorist
- 194 Railroad St., Theft
- Bumphead Rd. at Wohlwinder Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 198 Lakeshore Dr., Alarm Activation
- Quality Inn Parking Lot, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- S. Lee St. at Taylor St., Traffic Stop/Unlawful conduct during a 911 call/giving false name, address or date of birth/Warrant Service
- MLK at Shell Station, Traffic Stop/warning issued
- 900 Southwestern Circle, INFOE
- Hwy 280 at GA 27, Traffic Stop/warning issued
- 106 Briar Patch, Harassing Phone Calls
- Forsyth St. at N. Lee St., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
- Brookdale Dr. at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop
- 124 Austin Rd., Alarm Activation
- 146 Santa Rosa Dr., Information for officer
- 110 Faircloth Rd., Information for officer
