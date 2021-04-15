April 15, 2021

Area Beat Report 4/12 to 4/15/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/15/2021

  • Clark, Jarrett Kenneth (In Jail), 20, 4/15/2021 4:08 a.m., Loitering
  • Clark, Travis Jarrod (In Jail), 18, 4/15/2021 4:07 a.m., Loitering
  • Coleman, Norris (In Jail), 18, 4/15/2021 4:33 a.m., Loitering
  • Cotton, Marquavous Jamal (Bonded Out), 28, 4/14/2021 8:02 p.m., Hold for Fort Valley
  • Cox, William Ray (In Jail), 35, 4/14/2021 6:54 p.m., Battery
  • Harvey, Amon Ke’vone (In Jail), 17, 4/15/2021 4:33 a.m., Loitering

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 4/14 to 4/15/2021

4/14

  • 328 Jackson St., Loud Music
  • 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School, Unspecified incident at Furlow Charter School
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or stolen tag
  • 253 Hwy 27 East, Assist Motorist
  • 116 Richmond Rd., Welfare Check
  • Hwy 280 East near Brickyard Plantation, Assist Motorist
  • 1117 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 West near Bob Dodson Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 154 West Shore Dr., Entering Auto
  • US Hwy 280 East near Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane
  • 506 US Hwy 280 East near Get and Go, Alarm Activation

4/15

  • 571 Salters Mill Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 122 Lexington Circle at Apt. 22, Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 27 East near Sylvan Place, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/14/2021

  • Tyner, Tyesha Tomese, 32, 4/14/2021 2:44 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 4/14/2021

4/14

  • Madison St. at Southerfield Rd., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • Americus, Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • 1130 Felder St Apt. 4C, Suspicious Incident
  • 316 Judy Lane, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 307 Judy Lane, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 119 South Lee St., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 907 Park Row, Criminal Trespass
  • 212 East Glessner St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Belinda Circle, Contraband
  • 67A Cherokee St., Battery
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 East Glessner St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • East View Circle, Battery
  • 215 Murphy Mill Rd., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 711 Brooklyn Terrace, Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at Wal-Mart, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
  • 40-A Brinson St., Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed
  • 701 Maxwell St., Damage to Property
  • State Route 3 at Sunrise Dr., Damage to Property
  • 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6, Miscellaneous Report

4/15

  • 133 Hillside Dr., Loitering or Prowling

 

 

 

 

