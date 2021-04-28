Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/28/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/27/2021
- Bradley, Deandrian Shavon, 28, 4/27/2021 11:45 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Deriso, Ronkeious Lamar, 32, 4/27/2021 2:37 a.m., Possession of controlled substance/Tag Lights Required
- Prince, Dontavious Shamel, 31, 4/27/2021 9:45 p.m., City Probation
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/27 to 4/28/2021
4/27
- East Lamar St. at Tripp St., Disorderly Conduct/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Bell St., Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
- 511 West Forsyth St., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- 720 Beale St., Battery – 1st offense
- Bell St. at Bessie Mays Circle, Tag Lights Required/Possession of controlled substance/Marijuana
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Aggravated Assault
- 221 South Lee St. at First Baptist Church, Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 218 Sun Valley Dr., Identity Theft
- 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 145 at Meadowbrook Lane, Damage to Property
- 804 Davenport St., Domestic Dispute
- 112 W. Church St., Miscellaneous Report
- 103A Knollwood Dr., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Elm Avenue at East Hill St., City Probation
4/28
- South MLK at West Lamar St., Traffic (Not alcohol related)/Reckless Driving/Tag Registration Requirements
You Might Like
Area Beat Report 4/26 to 4/27/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/26 to 4/27/2021 Blasingame, Thomas James (In Jail), 30, 4/26/2021 7:52 p.m., Simple... read more