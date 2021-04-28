April 28, 2021

  • 84°

Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/28/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/27/2021

  • Bradley, Deandrian Shavon, 28, 4/27/2021 11:45 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Deriso, Ronkeious Lamar, 32, 4/27/2021 2:37 a.m., Possession of controlled substance/Tag Lights Required
  • Prince, Dontavious Shamel, 31, 4/27/2021 9:45 p.m., City Probation

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/27 to 4/28/2021

4/27

  • East Lamar St. at Tripp St., Disorderly Conduct/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Bell St., Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
  • 511 West Forsyth St., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • 720 Beale St., Battery – 1st offense
  • Bell St. at Bessie Mays Circle, Tag Lights Required/Possession of controlled substance/Marijuana
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Aggravated Assault
  • 221 South Lee St. at First Baptist Church, Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 218 Sun Valley Dr., Identity Theft
  • 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 145 at Meadowbrook Lane, Damage to Property
  • 804 Davenport St., Domestic Dispute
  • 112 W. Church St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 103A Knollwood Dr., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Elm Avenue at East Hill St., City Probation

4/28

  • South MLK at West Lamar St., Traffic (Not alcohol related)/Reckless Driving/Tag Registration Requirements
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records