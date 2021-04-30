Americus-Sumter track and field athletes qualify for sectionals at Region 2-AAA Meet

From Staff Reports

JACKSON, GA – Two Americus-Sumter Panthers and two Lady Panthers have qualified for the GHSA Class AAA Sectionals by virtue of their performances at the Region 2-AAA track and field meet, which was held Wednesday through Friday, April 28-30 at Jackson High School in Jackson, GA.

In the Girls High Jump event, Selliyah Owens finished in second place and qualified for the sectional meet by clearing the bar at a height of 5-01.00 (five feet, one inch), while nearly setting a new school record in the discipline. The top four finishers of each event qualify for the sectional meet. Owen’s teammate, Cyniah McCrary, finished tied for ninth place with Central Macon’s Jasmine Howard in the event by jumping a height of 4-02.00.

In the Girls Long Jump event, the Lady Panthers’ Jakierra Pride secured her spot in the sectional meet by finishing in fourth place with a jump of 15-06.50. Pride’s teammate, Jasmine White, finished in 13th place in the event with a distance jump of 13-02.00.

In boys’ action, Christian Waymon finished in third place in the Boys 100 Meter Dash and booked his spot in the sectional meet. Waymon ran the race in a time of 11.38. Waymon’s teammate, Braylon Green, also qualified for the sectional meet by finishing in third place in the Boys 400 Meter Dash. Green was able to run the race in a time of 51.01 and finished slightly behind second-place finisher Jekyrhi Lewis of Crisp County (50.49).

Waymon came close to qualifying for sectionals in the Boys Long Jump event, finishing in sixth place in the event with a distance jump of 19-04.25. Waymon finished about a foot behind fourth-place finisher Marcello Williams of Central Macon, who jumped a distance of 20-05.00.

The Sectional B Meet for schools in Regions 2, 5, 6 and 7, which is the meet that Owens, Pride, Waymon and Green all qualified for, will be held at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m.