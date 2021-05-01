Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/30/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports 4/28 to 4/29/2021
- Dugger, Shedrica Kenota (Bonded Out), 22, 4/28/2021 1:17 p.m., Probation Violation
- Mann, Derrick Markice (Bonded Out), 28, 9:47 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Norman, Jammie Robert (Charges Dismissed), 33, 4/28/2021 3:55 p.m., Holding for Polk County
- Sulak, Victoria Leigh (In Jail), 32, 1:23 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge/Probation Violation
- Carnes, Christine (Bonded Out), 48, 4/27/2021 11:42 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Curtis, Andre Ny’ Kel (Bonded Out), 19, 4/27/2021 4:36 a.m., Marijuana Possession – less than an oz.
- Daniels, Derrien Travion (Bonded Out), 19, 1:37 p.m., Kidnapping/Battery
- Deriso, Ronkeious Lamar (In Jail), 32, 4/27/2021 4:17 a.m., Tailight lenses required/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substances
- Gregory, Dalton Riley (In Jail), 21, 4/27/2021 12:18 p.m., Entering Automobile
- Prince, Dontavious Shamel (In Jail), 30, 4/27/2021 10:46 p.m., City Probation
- Smith, Nedrick Norel (Bonded Out), 4/27/2021 City Probation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 4/27 to 4/30/2021
4/27
- 127 William Bowen Point, Alarm Activation
- 0 North Pointe Circle near Lennox Ln., Suspicious Vehicle
- 126 Dellwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 183 Pheasant Dr., Suspicious Person
- Lamar Rd. at MP 3, Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 27 West at Jenkins Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Millard Fuller at W. Church St., Traffic Stop/Break Light Requirements
- Lamar Road at Mile Marker 3, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 3 North at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/Move Over Law
- GA Hwy 3 at Rawley Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for window tint violation
- Desoto Seed Farm Rd. at Main St., Traffic Stop/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Blacksmith Rd., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 314 US Hwy 19 South, Theft
- 264 W. Rockhill Dr., Welfare Check
- 149 Swisher Rd., Information for Officer
- 0 Hwy 49 South, Accident Report
4/28
- 879 McMath Mill Rd., Theft
- 0 Hwy 19 at Five Point Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 2077 Hwy 19 South, Assist Motorist
- 0 Hwy 19 North and Sunrise Dr., Traffic Accident
- 158 Cartwright Rd. Ext, Information for Officer
- 459 Bumphead Rd., Information for Officer
- 1169 Hwy 49 North, 911 Hangup
- US Hwy 280 East near Cook Dr., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- South Georgia Tech Parkway near Hwy 49, Assist Motorist
- 621 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
- 179 Riverside Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- 0 Hwy 19 South at Sumter City, Traffic Accident
- O Hwy 49 at Moreco Driveway, Traffic Stop
4/29
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 563 Henry Hart Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 North just north of the Bypass, Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 19 North at Lakeshore Dr., Abandoned Vehicle
- 145 Africana Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 243 E. Rockhill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Marker 28, Assist Motorist
- Sylvan Ridge near Sylvan Road, Roadway Blocked
- 1058 US Hwy 19 South, Loud Music
- 1172 Shiloh Rd., Alarm Activation
4/30
- 422 Salters Mill Rd., Deer Accident
- 211 Brookwood Lane, Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 North about Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 189 Tommy Warren Dr., Burglary
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/28 to 4/29/2021
4/28
- South MLK @ West Lamar, Reckless Driving/Tag Registration Violation
- 415 North Jackson St., Mental Health Transport
- 1711 E. Lamar St at WAL-MART, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 301 Shirley Road, Welfare Check
- E. Church St. at Strife St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 1009 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gladys’s Kitchen, Warrant Served
4/29
- 406B Academy St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Arrest Report 4/28/2021
- Lewis, Shatara Jernay, 30, 4/28/2021 4:49 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
You Might Like
Hands Of Hope is more vibrant and alive than ever
By June B. Anderson It was my honor to attend the ribbon cutting and building dedication for the new Hands... read more