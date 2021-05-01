May 2, 2021

  • 68°

Area Beat Report 4/27 to 4/30/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 11:51 pm Saturday, May 1, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports 4/28 to 4/29/2021

  • Dugger, Shedrica Kenota (Bonded Out), 22, 4/28/2021 1:17 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Mann, Derrick Markice (Bonded Out), 28, 9:47 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Norman, Jammie Robert (Charges Dismissed), 33, 4/28/2021 3:55 p.m., Holding for Polk County
  • Sulak, Victoria Leigh (In Jail), 32, 1:23 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge/Probation Violation
  • Carnes, Christine (Bonded Out), 48, 4/27/2021 11:42 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Curtis, Andre Ny’ Kel (Bonded Out), 19, 4/27/2021 4:36 a.m., Marijuana Possession – less than an oz.
  • Daniels, Derrien Travion (Bonded Out), 19, 1:37 p.m., Kidnapping/Battery
  • Deriso, Ronkeious Lamar (In Jail), 32, 4/27/2021 4:17 a.m., Tailight lenses required/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substances
  • Gregory, Dalton Riley (In Jail), 21, 4/27/2021 12:18 p.m., Entering Automobile
  • Prince, Dontavious Shamel (In Jail), 30, 4/27/2021 10:46 p.m., City Probation
  • Smith, Nedrick Norel (Bonded Out), 4/27/2021 City Probation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 4/27 to 4/30/2021

4/27

  • 127 William Bowen Point, Alarm Activation
  • 0 North Pointe Circle near Lennox Ln., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 126 Dellwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 183 Pheasant Dr., Suspicious Person
  • Lamar Rd. at MP 3, Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 27 West at Jenkins Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Millard Fuller at W. Church St., Traffic Stop/Break Light Requirements
  • Lamar Road at Mile Marker 3, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 3 North at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/Move Over Law
  • GA Hwy 3 at Rawley Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for window tint violation
  • Desoto Seed Farm Rd. at Main St., Traffic Stop/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Blacksmith Rd., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 314 US Hwy 19 South, Theft
  • 264 W. Rockhill Dr., Welfare Check
  • 149 Swisher Rd., Information for Officer
  • 0 Hwy 49 South, Accident Report

4/28

  • 879 McMath Mill Rd., Theft
  • 0 Hwy 19 at Five Point Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 2077 Hwy 19 South, Assist Motorist
  • 0 Hwy 19 North and Sunrise Dr., Traffic Accident
  • 158 Cartwright Rd. Ext, Information for Officer
  • 459 Bumphead Rd., Information for Officer
  • 1169 Hwy 49 North, 911 Hangup
  • US Hwy 280 East near Cook Dr., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • South Georgia Tech Parkway near Hwy 49, Assist Motorist
  • 621 US Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
  • 179 Riverside Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 0 Hwy 19 South at Sumter City, Traffic Accident
  • O Hwy 49 at Moreco Driveway, Traffic Stop

4/29

  • GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 563 Henry Hart Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 19 North just north of the Bypass, Assist Motorist
  • US Hwy 19 North at Lakeshore Dr., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 145 Africana Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 243 E. Rockhill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 East about Mile Marker 28, Assist Motorist
  • Sylvan Ridge near Sylvan Road, Roadway Blocked
  • 1058 US Hwy 19 South, Loud Music
  • 1172 Shiloh Rd., Alarm Activation

4/30

  • 422 Salters Mill Rd., Deer Accident
  • 211 Brookwood Lane, Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 19 North about Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 189 Tommy Warren Dr., Burglary

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 4/28 to 4/29/2021

4/28

  • South MLK @ West Lamar, Reckless Driving/Tag Registration Violation
  • 415 North Jackson St., Mental Health Transport
  • 1711 E. Lamar St at WAL-MART, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 301 Shirley Road, Welfare Check
  • E. Church St. at Strife St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 1009 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gladys’s Kitchen, Warrant Served

4/29

  • 406B Academy St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Arrest Report 4/28/2021

  • Lewis, Shatara Jernay, 30, 4/28/2021 4:49 a.m., Disorderly Conduct

 

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records