May 5, 2021

  • 68°

Area Beat Report 4/30 to 5/4/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/1 to 5/4/2021

  • Banks, Ebony Jane (In Jail), 24, 5/2/2021 6:08 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Assault
  • Barner, Tordera (In Jail), 32, 5/3/2021 6:35 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
  • Green, Aaron Louis (In Jail), 39, 4/30/2021 12:23 p.m., USMS
  • Hannor, Sharon Lashelle (Bonded Out), 42, 5/2/2021 9:47 a.m., Driving While Unlicensed
  • Harrell, Keshonta Nicole (Bonded Out), 34, 5/1/2021 1:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Disorderly Conduct/Public Drunkenness
  • Haugabook, Euveka Shay (In Jail), 42, 5/3/2021 12:47 a.m., Possession and use of drug related objects/Marijuana-Possession of less than an oz./Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance/Probation Violation
  • Heights, Benny Christopher (In Jail), 47, 5/2/2021 1:45 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Hightower, Anthony Letrae (Bonded Out), 5/1/2021 DUI/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Headlight Requirements
  • Mercer, Alexeus Brianna (In Jail), 26, 5/2/2021 11:15 a.m., Battery against a female who is pregnant/Cruelty to Children/Negligence/Simple Battery against Police Officer
  • Peterson, Katherine (Bonded Out), 45, 4/30/2021 1:40 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Sellers, Justin Blake (In Jail), 32, 5/1/2021 12:35 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Shelley, Jeffrey Darnell (Bonded Out), 39, 5/1/2021 4:05 p.m., Reckless Conduct
  • Underwood, Michael Keith (In Jail), 44, 4/30/2021 10:44 a.m., Criminal Interference with government property/Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/False Imprisonment/Aggravated Stalking
  • Vieyra, Benjamin Carlos (In Jail), 36, 5/3/2021 1:30 a.m., Cruelty to Children – 1st Degree
  • Lembrick, Vickie Lashonne (Bonded Out), 57, 5/3/2021 2:47 p.m., Distribution of a controlled substance
  • McCormick, Dewey Clyde (Bonded Out), 38, 5/3/2021 5:28 p.m., Distribution of Controlled Substance/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
  • Medrano, Ralph Eldridge (Bonded Out), 54, 5/3/2021 8:50 a.m., Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, Canceled or revoked registration
  • Williams, Joshua D (In Jail), 40, 5/3/2021 11:07 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Driving with suspended, revoked or canceled license/Possession of open alcohol container/Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Wooley, Zachary James (In Jail), 18, 5/3/2021 7:41 p.m., Underage possession of alcohol

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 4/30 to 5/4/2021

4/30

  • 380 Bagley St., 911 Hangup
  • 138 N. Carter Fish Pond Rd., 911 Hangup
  • 211 Brookwood Lane, Alarm Activation
  • US Highway 19 North about Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 189 Tommy Warren Dr., Burglary
  • 422 Salters Mill Rd., Deer Accident
  • 417 Arch Helms Rd., Information for Officer
  • 295 GA Hwy 19 South, Accident Report
  • Tallent Store Road, Improper Parking
  • GA Highway 49 North near Mile Post 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 185 South Freeman Avenue, Domestic Disturbance
  • 542 Old Dawson Road, Shots Fired

5/1

  • 276 Desoto Seed Farm Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 551 GA Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
  • 0 Arlington Dr. and Charleston Dr., Bad Child
  • Arlington Dr., Roadway Blocked
  • 391 Watermelon Rd. at RV Park, Accident Report
  • 337 Shiloh Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 1, Animal Complaint
  • 214 Thomas St. D, Assist another agency
  • 111 South Oglethorpe St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 292 Desoto Seed Farm Rd., Animal Complaint
  • 149B Swisher Rd., Civil Matter
  • 740 McMath Mill Rd., Loud Music
  • State Highway 49 North at District Line Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 193 Albany Annex, Assist another agency
  • 321 Lacross Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 507 Bell St.,

5/2

  • US Highway 280 West near Mile Post 8, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • US Highway 280 West near Mile Post 7, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 226 Packing House Road, Alarm Activation
  • 0 Hwy 19 North across from GSP, Assist Motorist
  • 128 Hwy 27E, Domestic Disturbance
  • 295 Edgewood Rd., Information for Officer
  • 121 Packing House Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1638 Hwy 27E, Alarm Activation
  • 906 Hwy 49 South, Neighbor Dispute
  • 116 GA Hwy 30, Theft
  • Tallent Store Road and Shiloh Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 335 Watermelon Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 538 US Hwy 280 East at Lot 69, Bad Child
  • Highway 153 and Highway 30, Assist Motorist
  • 129 Rainbow Terrace, Loud Music
  • GA Hwy 27 East near Brickyard Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 193 Oak Turn Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 19 South at US Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop
  • Felder St. at Cornelia Avenue, Traffic Stop/Warrant Executed for tail light violation/Subject arrested for Probation Violation

5/3

  • US Highway 19 South at US Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop
  • 244 McMath Mill Rd. Lot 1, Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 West at Cucumber Rd., Livestock in Road
  • 231 Main St. near 111 Dogwood Dr., Animal Cruelty
  • Shiloh Road at Tallent Store, Assist Motorist
  • 505 Southerfield Rd. at Sumter County Livestock Barn, Suspicious Person
  • 201 W. Lamar St at Edward Jones, Theft
  • 375 Clements Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 1229 Hwy 49 at MM 25, Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
  • 0 Hwy 19 at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/Affixing license plate with intent to deceive/Child or youth restraint not used properly

5/4

  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint AG and Turf, Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 4/30 to 5/4/2021

4/30

  • 1611 E. Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Domestic Dispute
  • 636 Lewis Lowe Ct., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Apt. B& Americus Garden Apts., Suspicious Incident
  • 801 Georgia Avenue, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Assault & Battery
  • 73B Barbara Battle Way, Drug Activity
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Southerfield Road at Mayo St., Damage to Property
  • 720 North Lee St., Domestic Dispute

5/1

  • McDonald’s, Domestic Dispute
  • East Furlow St., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 336 Daniel St., Missing Juvenile
  • 1503B East Lamar St., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 507 Bell St., Criminal Trespass/Disorderly Conduct/Public Drunkenness
  • 107A Bessie May Circle, Missing Person/Ungovernable Child
  • South Lee St. at West Church St., DUI/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Headlight Requirements
  • 512 Hartman St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 311 Allan Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle, Criminal Trespass
  • 1040 E. Forsyth St. at Americus Package, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 126B Bozeman Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 1698 E. Lamar St. at Murphy Express, Lost/Mislaid Prperty
  • Starlight Circle at Hwy 19 North, Welfare Check
  • 304 Wildwood Circle, Miscellaneous Report
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 701 Davenport St. Apt. 3 at Parkview Apartments, Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 420 Elm Avenue, Simple Battery
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting/Possession alcoholic beverage while under 21 years old

5/2

  • Felder St. at Cornelia Avenue: Warrant Executed for headlight violation/Subject arrested for Probation Violation
  • 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 218, Domestic Dispute
  • 308 West Hill St., Aggravated Assault
  • GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd., Criminal Trespass
  • 255A Lonnie Lane at East Oaks, Battery against a female who is pregnant/Cruelty to Children/Negligence/Simple Battery against Police Officer
  • 1702 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Quick Stop, Domestic Dispute
  • 104 W. Jefferson St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1805 Maxwell St. Apt. B, Miscellaneous Report
  • 1711 East Lamar St., Theft by Shoplifting
  • 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 113, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 207 Byrd St., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
  • 1206 South MLK Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel, Possession and use of drug related objects/Marijuana-Possession of less than an oz./Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance/Probation Violation/Selling Amphetamines/Cocaine – Possession with intent to distribute
  • 1025 Anderson St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1206 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel, Miscellaneous Report

5/3

  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at West Lamar St., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 1533 South Lee St., Warrant Executed/Incident at Circle K
  • South MLK Blvd. at West Lamar St., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 67A Cherokee St., Domestic Dispute
  • 106 Lily Lane, Reckless Conduct
  • 826 Felder St. Apartment 3, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 103 Laurel Circle, Robbery
  • 130 Sharon Circle, Criminal Trespass
  • 203 Wanda Way, Recovered Property/Not Stolen
  • 1008 MLK Jr. Blvd. at King Motel, Simple Battery
  • 315 Crawley St., Domestic Dispute
  • 103A Bill Cross St., Criminal Trespass

5/4

  • 329 W. Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant, Miscellaneous Report
  • 1008 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at King Motel, Criminal Trespass
  • 1533 South Lee St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 South Lee St., Recovered Property-Not Stolen

Americus PD Media Arrest Reports 4/30 to 5/3/2021

  • Barner, Tordera Ashan, 33, 5/3/2021 4:42 a.m., Theft By Misdemeanor
  • Barnum, Tordera, 33, 5/3/2021 4:28 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • Bess, Cassius, 25, 5/3/2021 3:35 p.m., Reckless Conduct
  • Bess, Robert, 22, 5/3/2021 3:35 p.m., Reckless Conduct
  • Rouland, Montrevius Dejuan, 25, 5/3/2021 3:55 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Ryles, Shallean Maye, 47, 4/30/2021 12:06 p.m., Assault and Battery
  • Shelley, Jeffrey Darnell, 40, 5/1/2021 2:39 p.m., Reckless Conduct
  • White, Brittany Monique, 30, 4/30/2021 Theft By Shoplifting
  • Chavers, Victoria Jamie, 19, 5/1/2021 9:30 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Possessing alcoholic beverage while under 21 years old
  • Lowery, Willie Clifton, 38, 4/30/2021 8:01 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • Merritt, Quonisha Michell, 25, 5/1/2021 5:55 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records