Area Beat Report 4/30 to 5/4/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/1 to 5/4/2021
- Banks, Ebony Jane (In Jail), 24, 5/2/2021 6:08 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Assault
- Barner, Tordera (In Jail), 32, 5/3/2021 6:35 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
- Green, Aaron Louis (In Jail), 39, 4/30/2021 12:23 p.m., USMS
- Hannor, Sharon Lashelle (Bonded Out), 42, 5/2/2021 9:47 a.m., Driving While Unlicensed
- Harrell, Keshonta Nicole (Bonded Out), 34, 5/1/2021 1:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Disorderly Conduct/Public Drunkenness
- Haugabook, Euveka Shay (In Jail), 42, 5/3/2021 12:47 a.m., Possession and use of drug related objects/Marijuana-Possession of less than an oz./Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance/Probation Violation
- Heights, Benny Christopher (In Jail), 47, 5/2/2021 1:45 a.m., Probation Violation
- Hightower, Anthony Letrae (Bonded Out), 5/1/2021 DUI/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Headlight Requirements
- Mercer, Alexeus Brianna (In Jail), 26, 5/2/2021 11:15 a.m., Battery against a female who is pregnant/Cruelty to Children/Negligence/Simple Battery against Police Officer
- Peterson, Katherine (Bonded Out), 45, 4/30/2021 1:40 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Sellers, Justin Blake (In Jail), 32, 5/1/2021 12:35 a.m., Probation Violation
- Shelley, Jeffrey Darnell (Bonded Out), 39, 5/1/2021 4:05 p.m., Reckless Conduct
- Underwood, Michael Keith (In Jail), 44, 4/30/2021 10:44 a.m., Criminal Interference with government property/Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/False Imprisonment/Aggravated Stalking
- Vieyra, Benjamin Carlos (In Jail), 36, 5/3/2021 1:30 a.m., Cruelty to Children – 1st Degree
- Lembrick, Vickie Lashonne (Bonded Out), 57, 5/3/2021 2:47 p.m., Distribution of a controlled substance
- McCormick, Dewey Clyde (Bonded Out), 38, 5/3/2021 5:28 p.m., Distribution of Controlled Substance/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Medrano, Ralph Eldridge (Bonded Out), 54, 5/3/2021 8:50 a.m., Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, Canceled or revoked registration
- Williams, Joshua D (In Jail), 40, 5/3/2021 11:07 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Driving with suspended, revoked or canceled license/Possession of open alcohol container/Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Wooley, Zachary James (In Jail), 18, 5/3/2021 7:41 p.m., Underage possession of alcohol
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 4/30 to 5/4/2021
4/30
- 380 Bagley St., 911 Hangup
- 138 N. Carter Fish Pond Rd., 911 Hangup
- 211 Brookwood Lane, Alarm Activation
- US Highway 19 North about Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 189 Tommy Warren Dr., Burglary
- 422 Salters Mill Rd., Deer Accident
- 417 Arch Helms Rd., Information for Officer
- 295 GA Hwy 19 South, Accident Report
- Tallent Store Road, Improper Parking
- GA Highway 49 North near Mile Post 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 185 South Freeman Avenue, Domestic Disturbance
- 542 Old Dawson Road, Shots Fired
5/1
- 276 Desoto Seed Farm Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 551 GA Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
- 0 Arlington Dr. and Charleston Dr., Bad Child
- Arlington Dr., Roadway Blocked
- 391 Watermelon Rd. at RV Park, Accident Report
- 337 Shiloh Rd., Suspicious Person
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 1, Animal Complaint
- 214 Thomas St. D, Assist another agency
- 111 South Oglethorpe St., Domestic Disturbance
- 292 Desoto Seed Farm Rd., Animal Complaint
- 149B Swisher Rd., Civil Matter
- 740 McMath Mill Rd., Loud Music
- State Highway 49 North at District Line Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 193 Albany Annex, Assist another agency
- 321 Lacross Rd., Suspicious Person
- 507 Bell St.,
5/2
- US Highway 280 West near Mile Post 8, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- US Highway 280 West near Mile Post 7, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 226 Packing House Road, Alarm Activation
- 0 Hwy 19 North across from GSP, Assist Motorist
- 128 Hwy 27E, Domestic Disturbance
- 295 Edgewood Rd., Information for Officer
- 121 Packing House Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 1638 Hwy 27E, Alarm Activation
- 906 Hwy 49 South, Neighbor Dispute
- 116 GA Hwy 30, Theft
- Tallent Store Road and Shiloh Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 335 Watermelon Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 538 US Hwy 280 East at Lot 69, Bad Child
- Highway 153 and Highway 30, Assist Motorist
- 129 Rainbow Terrace, Loud Music
- GA Hwy 27 East near Brickyard Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 193 Oak Turn Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 South at US Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop
- Felder St. at Cornelia Avenue, Traffic Stop/Warrant Executed for tail light violation/Subject arrested for Probation Violation
5/3
- US Highway 19 South at US Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop
- 244 McMath Mill Rd. Lot 1, Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 West at Cucumber Rd., Livestock in Road
- 231 Main St. near 111 Dogwood Dr., Animal Cruelty
- Shiloh Road at Tallent Store, Assist Motorist
- 505 Southerfield Rd. at Sumter County Livestock Barn, Suspicious Person
- 201 W. Lamar St at Edward Jones, Theft
- 375 Clements Rd., Alarm Activation
- 1229 Hwy 49 at MM 25, Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
- 0 Hwy 19 at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/Affixing license plate with intent to deceive/Child or youth restraint not used properly
5/4
- 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint AG and Turf, Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 4/30 to 5/4/2021
4/30
- 1611 E. Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Domestic Dispute
- 636 Lewis Lowe Ct., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Apt. B& Americus Garden Apts., Suspicious Incident
- 801 Georgia Avenue, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Assault & Battery
- 73B Barbara Battle Way, Drug Activity
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Southerfield Road at Mayo St., Damage to Property
- 720 North Lee St., Domestic Dispute
5/1
- McDonald’s, Domestic Dispute
- East Furlow St., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
- 336 Daniel St., Missing Juvenile
- 1503B East Lamar St., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 507 Bell St., Criminal Trespass/Disorderly Conduct/Public Drunkenness
- 107A Bessie May Circle, Missing Person/Ungovernable Child
- South Lee St. at West Church St., DUI/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Headlight Requirements
- 512 Hartman St., Miscellaneous Report
- 311 Allan Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle, Criminal Trespass
- 1040 E. Forsyth St. at Americus Package, Theft By Shoplifting
- 126B Bozeman Circle, Domestic Dispute
- 1698 E. Lamar St. at Murphy Express, Lost/Mislaid Prperty
- Starlight Circle at Hwy 19 North, Welfare Check
- 304 Wildwood Circle, Miscellaneous Report
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- 701 Davenport St. Apt. 3 at Parkview Apartments, Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 420 Elm Avenue, Simple Battery
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting/Possession alcoholic beverage while under 21 years old
5/2
- Felder St. at Cornelia Avenue: Warrant Executed for headlight violation/Subject arrested for Probation Violation
- 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 218, Domestic Dispute
- 308 West Hill St., Aggravated Assault
- GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
- 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd., Criminal Trespass
- 255A Lonnie Lane at East Oaks, Battery against a female who is pregnant/Cruelty to Children/Negligence/Simple Battery against Police Officer
- 1702 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Quick Stop, Domestic Dispute
- 104 W. Jefferson St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1805 Maxwell St. Apt. B, Miscellaneous Report
- 1711 East Lamar St., Theft by Shoplifting
- 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 113, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 207 Byrd St., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
- 1206 South MLK Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel, Possession and use of drug related objects/Marijuana-Possession of less than an oz./Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance/Probation Violation/Selling Amphetamines/Cocaine – Possession with intent to distribute
- 1025 Anderson St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1206 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel, Miscellaneous Report
5/3
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at West Lamar St., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 1533 South Lee St., Warrant Executed/Incident at Circle K
- South MLK Blvd. at West Lamar St., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 67A Cherokee St., Domestic Dispute
- 106 Lily Lane, Reckless Conduct
- 826 Felder St. Apartment 3, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 103 Laurel Circle, Robbery
- 130 Sharon Circle, Criminal Trespass
- 203 Wanda Way, Recovered Property/Not Stolen
- 1008 MLK Jr. Blvd. at King Motel, Simple Battery
- 315 Crawley St., Domestic Dispute
- 103A Bill Cross St., Criminal Trespass
5/4
- 329 W. Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant, Miscellaneous Report
- 1008 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at King Motel, Criminal Trespass
- 1533 South Lee St., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 South Lee St., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
Americus PD Media Arrest Reports 4/30 to 5/3/2021
- Barner, Tordera Ashan, 33, 5/3/2021 4:42 a.m., Theft By Misdemeanor
- Barnum, Tordera, 33, 5/3/2021 4:28 a.m., Warrant Executed
- Bess, Cassius, 25, 5/3/2021 3:35 p.m., Reckless Conduct
- Bess, Robert, 22, 5/3/2021 3:35 p.m., Reckless Conduct
- Rouland, Montrevius Dejuan, 25, 5/3/2021 3:55 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Ryles, Shallean Maye, 47, 4/30/2021 12:06 p.m., Assault and Battery
- Shelley, Jeffrey Darnell, 40, 5/1/2021 2:39 p.m., Reckless Conduct
- White, Brittany Monique, 30, 4/30/2021 Theft By Shoplifting
- Chavers, Victoria Jamie, 19, 5/1/2021 9:30 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Possessing alcoholic beverage while under 21 years old
- Lowery, Willie Clifton, 38, 4/30/2021 8:01 p.m., Contempt of Court
- Merritt, Quonisha Michell, 25, 5/1/2021 5:55 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
