Richard Even Nettum: May 1, 2021

Richard Even Nettum, husband, father and brother and retired attorney passed away May 1, 2021 in Americus, Georgia. Richard Even Nettum was born to Willis Marion Nettum and Margie Plymate Nettum on December 9, 1938 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He served honorably in the United States Navy Submarine Service and is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of South Dakota, where he received a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree. He moved to Macon where he received a Juris Doctor in Law from Mercer University, then joined the Office of the United States Attorney as an Assistant United States Attorney. In 1980 Nettum joined Myers, Fennessey and Skipper and in 1993 he joined the Southwestern Judicial Circuit as Assistant District Attorney until his retirement in 2018.

Nettum was active in the local community being a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, where he has served as Vestryman, Junior Warden, and a choir member since 1981. He has been active in Sumter Players Community Theater as an actor, director and set builder in over 30 plays including “ The Andersonville Trial,” “Cotton Patch Gospel,” “Harvey,” “Oliver,” “Annie,” and “ The Music Man,” and “The King and I.” He has also been active with the Southwest Civic Chorus and the Americus Kiwanis Club, and he is a member of the Sumter Historic Trust and the Americus Sumter County Arts Council.

He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Brooks Nettum, and their son, Dr. Lee (Stephanie) Everett, grandchildren, Whittaker, and Palmer, and his sister, Mary N. Scruggs. He was preceded in death by his son Bill Nettum, his brother, Joe Nettum, and his grandson, Lucas Everett.

Nettum will be interred on May 23 in the Calvary Episcopal Church Memorial Gardens. The private service will be followed by a reception at the Carnegie at 4 p.m. Greg Hancock Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, Sumter Players Community Theater or the Americus Kiwanis Club.