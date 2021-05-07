May 7, 2021

Area Beat Report 5/6 to 5/7/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:07 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/6 to 5/7/2021

  • Cross, Tevin, 29, 5/6/2021 10:41 p.m., Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz./Driving too fast for conditions/Headlight Requirements/DUI-Alcohol
  • Goober, Shadavieyon Eugina, 29, 5/6/2021 Reckless Conduct
  • Smith, Kaven Latran, 37, 5/6/2021 9:49 p.m., Battery 1st offense

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 5/6 to 5/7/2021

5/6

  • 1505 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Super Shop, Simple Battery
  • 304 Vista Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • Lonnie Lane, Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz./Driving too fast for conditions/Headlight Requirements/DUI-Alcohol
  • 102 Prince St., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 723 Miller Fuller Blvd. at Habitat for Humanity, Damage to Property
  • 104 Bill Cross Rd., Domestic Dispute
  • 111 Horton Dr. Apt. A, Simple Battery

5/7

  • 1503A East Lamar St., Criminal Trespass
  • West Forsyth St. at North Lee St., Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug/One Way Raodways and Rotary Traffic
  • 605 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 605 Barlow St., Damage to Property
