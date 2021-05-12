Georgia Southwestern to hold two in-person graduation ceremonies on May 15

AMERICUS – On Saturday, May 15, approximately 250 graduating Hurricanes will be recognized for their academic achievements across two in-person Commencement Ceremonies for Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW). Tracey Cook, executive vice chancellor for Strategy and Fiscal Affairs for the University System of Georgia (USG), will deliver the keynote address.

Held inside the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center, the first ceremony of the day will begin at 10 a.m. for graduates in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences and the College of Education. The second ceremony will begin at 2 p.m., recognizing the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Business and Computing graduates.

There are no guest restrictions in place for the Spring 2021 ceremonies. Face masks will be required inside the building, as is current policy, and must be worn at all times.

In Cook’s role for the Office of Strategy and Fiscal Affairs, she serves the Chancellor, the Board of Regents and the USG by managing the internal administration of the University System Office including information technology, budgeting, accounting, finance, purchasing, inventory, and cash management and developing business procedures and practices for USG institutions.

Cook brings extensive experience and effective leadership to the position with over 25 years in the higher education sector. Prior to joining the University System Office, she worked as a senior auditor for KPMG, controller at Morehouse College and vice president for Fiscal Affairs at Atlanta Metropolitan College. Cook served as the associate vice chancellor for Fiscal Affairs/Budget and most recently the vice chancellor for Fiscal Affairs.

Cook holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Albany and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Georgia State University. Cook has also earned the distinction of certified public accountant (CPA).

Cook will serve as the commencement speaker for both ceremonies, offering inspiration to the Spring 2021 graduates.

On Saturday, guests may begin arriving one hour prior to the ceremonies. Doors to the inside of the Convocation Hall will close five minutes before each ceremony so guests should plan accordingly for parking and finding seats.

Each ceremony will be live-streamed on GSW’s YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend in person. Family and friends can watch at www.youtube.com/GeorgiaSouthwestern.

For more information on GSW’s commencement ceremonies, please visit www.gsw.edu/graduation.