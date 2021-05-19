Area Beat Report 5/14 to 5/19/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 5/14 to 5/20/2021
- Barner, Fabian Kentrell (Bonded out), 33, 5/14/2021 12:32 a.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge/Criminal Trespass/Family Violence
- Baynes, Tradarius Aundre (In Jail), 21, 5/14/2021 4:05 p.m., Failure to Appear
- Caldwell, Kendrick Deon (In Jail), 32, 5/16/2021 1:18 p.m., Simple Battery
- Carter, Reginald Dion (In Jail), 5/16/2021 6:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Clark, Quantaqvious De’Trell (In Jail), 20, 5/16/2021 4:29 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Contreras, April Marie (In Jail), 30, 5/14/2021 3:19 p.m., USMS
- Dice, Reginald Bernard (In Jail), 30, 5/16/2021 3:40 a.m., Probation Violation
- Jackson, Eddie Daniel (In Jail), 5/14/2021 1:27 p.m., Battery/Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation
- Jernigan, Sebastian Zaccaeus (In Jail), 52, 5/16/2021 1:30 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Appear
- Johnson, Carlos Antonio Montee (In Jail), 27, 5/14/2021 2:21 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
- Leverette, Konterrious Deon (In Jail), 5/16/2021 4:16 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Martinez-Fierro, Dionis Day, 27, 5/16/2021 6:38 a.m., Cruelty to Children/Simple Battery
- McCoy, Walter Chris (Bonded Out), 48, 5/14/2021 2 a.m., Probation Violation-Felony
- Peavy, Myron Hykeem (In Jail), 21, 5/15/2021 11:11 p.m., City Probation
- Thomas, Martrice Lashon (In Jail), 28, 5/16/2021 3:05 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Cruelty to Children/Driver Use DUI Care/Speeding/Failure to Maintain Lane/Reckless Driving/Writing Bad Checks/Driving While License Suspended or Revoked/Failure to Appear/Child or Youth Restraint not used properly/Seat Belt Violation
- Waters, Ricardo Chavez (In Jail), 39, 5/16/2021 6:13 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- White, Jerry Lee (In Jail), 5/16/2021 10:09 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Failure to Maintain
- McDonald, Robert James (In Jail), 36, 5/17/2021 11:32 a.m., Probation Violation
- Newell, Michael (Rebook), 33, 5/17/2021 1 p.m., Back for Court
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 5/14 to 5/20/2021
5/14
- 527 Wise Rd., Deer Accident
- 1949 GA Hwy 49 North, 911 Hangup
- 0 District Line Rd. at Middle River, Livestock in Road
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for officer
- 792 Flintside Dr., Theft
- US Hwy 2380 West at Bob Dodson Road, Accident Report
- 0 Neil Hodges Road at Freeman Road, Assist Another Agency
- US Hwy 19 South at US Hwy 280 West, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- 123 Rainbow Terrace, Fight
- 175 Lakeshore Dr., Shots Fired
- 257 Shiloh Rd., Civil Matter
- Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Theft By Shoplifting
- Oscar Williams Road at Magnolia Springs, Suspicious Vehicle
- 0 Shiloh Rd., Information for officer
5/15
- 107 Pecan Terrace, Assist Another Agency
- 851 Flintside Dr., Information for officer
- 864 Hwy 280 East, Assist Motorist
- 194 Grey Stone Dr., Alarm Activation
- 176 Loop Rd., Criminal Damage to Property
- 864 Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- Thomas Mill Rd. about Mad Dog Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 104 Second Street, Civil Matter
- Moon St. near Pecan Circle, Civil Matter
- 107 Pecan Terrace, Welfare Check/Criminal Trespass
- South ML Hudson St. at Graham St., Accident Report
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West, Shots Fired
- US Highway 280 West at GA Hwy 49 South, Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 North at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning-Failure to yield
5/16
- 110 US Hwy 19 North, Civil Matter
- 538 US Highway 280 East at Lot 36, Domestic Disturbance
- 864 Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
- 140 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 212 Barnes Rd., Theft
- 0 PSMC ER Plains, Traffic Accident
- 925 Hwy 27 East, Suspicious Person
- 839 Youngs Mill Rd., Information for officer
- 297 GA Hwy 195 North, Burglary
- Area of 230 Highway 19 South at The Bridge, Suspicious Person
- Lamar Road near GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop
- 417 Arch Helms Rd., Damage to Property
- 312 Memorial Mile, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 308 at Salters Mill Rd., Accident Report
- 0 GA Hwy 195 N at MM 10, Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for failure to maintain lane
- 564 Lot C at GA Hwy 195, Suspicious Vehicle
- 101 GA Hwy 49 North, Loud Music
- Southerfield Rd. near Horton Dr., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
5/17
- 122 Jasmine Dr., Information for Officer/Civil Matter
- GA Hwy 49 South at Horseshoe Circle, Traffic Stop/warning for break light and tail lights out
- GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 30 East at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Window Tint Violation
- 312 Memorial Mile, Domestic Disturbance
- Mayo near Forsyth, Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane/Failure to maintain insurance/Possession of open alcohol container/
- 122 Jasmine Dr., Information for officer/Civil Matter
- Southland Rd. at Southland Sub Road, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 0 Hwy 49 at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Abandoned Vehicle
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
- 173 Grover Dr., Alarm Activation
- 101 Fieldstone Dr., VIN Inspection
- 131 Pearl Dr., Alarm Activation
- Robin Hill Dr. at Cardinal Ct., Accident Report
- 431 GA Hwy 49 North, Information for officer
- 169 Mason Dr., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 3635 Hwy 280 East, Information for officer
- 177 Mitchell St., Domestic Disturbance
- 111 Larkstur, Theft
5/18
- 455 GA Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 27 West at Mile Marker 9, Traffic Stop/defective headlight
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 5/14 to 5/20/2021
5/14
- 110 Knollwood Dr. at Cripple Creek Apts., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Mayo St. at Railroad St., Death Investigation
- Horton Dr. at Linnie St., Warrant Executed
- 220 Academy St., Criminal Trespass
- 113 S. Lee St. at Risk Reduction Program, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 225A Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
- 120A Hwy 280 West, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 115 Lily Lane, Simple Battery
- 1698 E. Lamar St. at Murphy Express
- Church Street at Hampton St., Miscellaneous Report
- North Jackson St. at Mitchell St., Missing Person
5/15
- 100 Heads Ave. Breezeway, Criminal Trespass
- 605 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 111A Waitsman Dr., Aggravated Assault
- 226 Horne St., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1208 s. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn, Criminal Trespass
- 237 Wanda Way Apt. 1, Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 107 Melody Lane, Miscellaneous Report
- 105B Waitsman Dr., Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass
- 714 Adderton St., Civil Matter
- 106 Hosanna Circle, Miscellaneous Report
- E. Lamar St. Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 220 Hudson St., Domestic Dispute
- East Lamar and Lonnie Lane, Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
- Cherokee St. at Lakeview Circle, Damage to Prpoerty
- 208 Horton Dr., Miscellaneous Report
- Crawley St., Miscellaneous Report
- Felder St. at Harris St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
5/16
- 110A Bozeman Circle, Suicide Threat/Attempt
- Patterson St. at N. Jackson St., Failure to stop at stop sign/warrant served
- 411 W. Church St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 62A Brinson St., Domestic Dispute
- 1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 202 Elliot St., Simple Battery
- Tripp St. at E. Forsyth St., Driving without a valid license/Obstruction/Headlight Requirements/
- Hosanna Circle, Discharging firearms in city limits
- 922 Hudson St. Suite D at Life Rediscovery Center, Suspicious Incident
- 2006 Hickory Dr., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 303 E. Glessner St. at Apt. 26 Troy Hill, Suspicious Incident
- 1111 Douglas Circle, Domestic Dispute
- 1212 Elm Avenue, Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 1016B South MLK Jr. Blvd., Damage to Property
- 104-H Country Club Apartments, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 11130 Felder St. Apt. 6E, Identity Theft/Fraud
- 126B Hanson Dr. Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 1701 E. Lamar St WAL-MART, Criminal Trespass
- 415 Judy Lane, Criminal Trespass,
- Pinecrest Dr. at Sharon Dr., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonalds, Battery/Simple Assault
