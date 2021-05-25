May 25, 2021

Area Beat Report 5/23 to 5/25/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report 5/23 to 5/25/2021

  • Hannah, Devin Gerrod (In Jail), 29, 5/24/2021 3:07 a.m., Holding for Stewart County
  • Harvey, Lagreamor Shantell, In Jail), 48, 5/23/2021 12:27 a.m., DUI/Cross state and county lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent
  • Hooks, Jordan Isaiah Deshawn (In Jail), 20, 5/23/2021 5:23 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Leverett, Rasheika Lashawn, 32, 5/23/2021 6:36 a.m., Simple Battery
  • Sanford, Ranata Shambrelle (Bonded Out), 5/23/2021 1:50 p.m., Expired or no registration or title/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Sims, Kristina, 23, 5/23/2021 3:21 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property/Aggravated Assault
  • Merriott, Zachary Braden (In Jail), 5/24/2021 12:21 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/Burglary – 2nd Degree

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 5/23 to 5/25/2021

5/23

  • GA Hwy 30 East at Thomas Dr., Traffic stop/warning for break lights out/warning for improper display of license
  • 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • 526 Commerce Road, WEllfare Check
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/warning for following too close
  • 900 Southwestern Circle, Violation of Handicap Parking
  • Rucker St. at North Jackson St., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Browns Mill Pond Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 120 Jenkins Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 235 District Line Rd, Drag Racing
  • Rucker St. at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Deat Belt Violation/Driving while under license restrictions
  • US Hwy 280 East at DeSoto City Limit, Accident Report
  • 0 Hwy 19 North at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Warning for Seat Belt Violation/Warning for no license on person
  • Hwy 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/warning for improperly warn seat belt
  • Southerfield Rd. at Green Fresh Olant, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title/Seat Belt Violation/Affixing license plate with intent to deceive
  • Hwy 280 at Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
  • Hwy 280 about District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
  • McMath Mill Rd. and Wolf Creek Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • Magnolia St. at Green St., Traffic Stop/Driving on suspended registration
  • GA Hwy 19 South about MP 3, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 406-2A West Ellaville St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 246 Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hortman at Southerfield, Traffic Stop/warning for expired tag
  • Rucker St. at Roney St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 at American Legion, Fight
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Albany Annex, Traffic Stop
  • 167 Wild Azalea Dr., Damage to Property
  • Hwy 19N at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/no license on person/head light out
  • 143 Arlington Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr. Rubos, Traffic Stop/Reference to headlight requirements
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Basket Factory, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • South GA Tech Parkway at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/Abandoned Vehicle

5/24/21

  • East Forsyth at Winn St., Traffic Stop/warning for broken tail light cover
  • Hwy 19 North at The 17, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • US Hwy 280 West at Plains Welcome Center, Assist Motorist
  • Patterson St. at Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/Failure to stop at red light
  • Lamar Road at MM 12, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Pecan Road at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 49 at Harper Subdivision Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane
  • GA Hwy 27 at GA Hwy 3, Traffic Stop/warning for seat belt violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Traffic Stop
  • 740 McMath Mill Road Ext., Welfare Check
  • GA Hwy 3 at MM 11, Traffic Stop/warning for seat belt violation – could not wear seat belt due to recent surgery/warning for break lights out
  • 552A Pessel Creek Rd., Damage to Property
  • GA 3 at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/improperly warn seat belt
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 602 Mask Road, Alarm Activation,
  • 146 Briarwood Circle, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violations/Obscured or missing license plate/Citations: seat belt/displaying tag not assigned to vehicle/warnings: suspended registration/no proof of insurance
  • 269 Hwy 153, Welfare Check
  • 422 Southerfield Road, Theft
  • 802 Mary St., Theft
  • Sunset Park, Traffic Stop/warning for stop sign violation
  • 613 Highway 30 West, Domestic Disturbance
  • District Line Road at Upper River Road, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Hwy 280 at John Deer Tractor, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffi c Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • 1281 Youngs Mill Rd., Shots Fired
  • Magnolia St. at Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to stop at stop sign/no license on person
  • 0 Magnolia St. at Green St., Traffic Stop/warning for tail light not working
  • 1515 Middle River Road, Alarm Activation
  • 0 Tripp St. off Lamar St., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • GA Hwy 280 East at Huntington Road, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title

5/25

  • GA Hwy 19 North at MM 17, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 19 North at Green Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Green Rd., Traffic Stop/Violation of Move Over Law
  • GA Hwy 30 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 35, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 5/23 to 5/25/2021

5/23

  • 1407 Lafayette St., Loud and unnecessary noises – Prohibited
  • 709 Elliot St., Criminal Trespass
  • 1207 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House, Simple battery
  • 720 Beale St., Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
  • 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 1D at Cripple Creek Apartments, Civil Matter
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1213 Oglethorpe Avenue, Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 540 Tripp St., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 234 Bell St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 103 West Jefferson St. at Dollar General, Criminal Trespass
  • 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 3E, Domestic Dispute
  • 69A Cherokee St., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 113 Highway 27 Apartment D6 at Southland Heights, Domestic Dispute
  • 305 Hosanna Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 1113 North Jackson St., Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children

5/24/21

  • 119 South Lee St., Suspicious Incident
  • 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Disorderly Conduct
  • 1007 Turner St., Lost/Mislaid Prpperty
  • 119 S. Lee St., Theft Bby deception
  • 318 Sheffield St., Damage to Property
  • 811 Winchester St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 730 South MLK Blvd. C3, Domestic Dispute
  • 1412 E. Forsyth St. at Dollar General, Damage to Property
  • 221 south Lee St., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • East Forsyth at Reese St., Traffic Stop/Driving without a valid license/Seat Belt Violation
  • Horton Dr., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Hwy 27 West at Hwy 19 South, Damage to Property

5/25

  • 1609 East Lamar St. at Hampton Inn, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 403 Rogers St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 5/23 to 5/25/2021

  • Grimes, Elsie, 62, 5/24/2021 4:12 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Lynch, Luke Chandler, 24, 5/24/2021 6:50 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Ramiro, Ludwin, 19, 5/24/2021 8:12 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor

 

 

