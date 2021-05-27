SGTC Foundation awards Jaydan King the Crisp County High School Class of 1965 Scholarship

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Jaydan King of Cordele, a member of the 2021 graduating class of Crisp County High School, was nominated and selected to receive the Crisp County High School Class of 1965 scholarship at South Georgia Technical College. The scholarship can be utilized for tuition, books, supplies, on-campus housing, and educational tools while he continues his education at South Georgia Tech.

Alumni of the Crisp County High School Class of 1965 set up the scholarship at South Georgia Technical College as a meaningful way to give back to their community. The scholarship is awarded annually and is open to members of the current graduating class of Crisp County High School who choose to further their education at South Georgia Technical College.

King plans to enroll in the Culinary Arts and/or Business Management programs. He plans to start his own business when he graduates. “I am a very hard worker,” said King. “I have been working since I was 13 years old from mowing lawns to working in businesses.”

He hopes to open his own restaurant because he loves to cook. “My goal for the future is to be successful and be able to motivate and inspire people,” explained King. “I want to give back to the community as much as possible.”

King said that he chose South Georgia Technical College because he is a hands-on person and a student that likes to learn and gain knowledge. “I am choosing a challenging career and will not let it stop me from achieving my goals. I want to encourage people to not give up no matter the challenges they will face,” added King. “I had a hard life growing up and have wanted to give up so many times; but I persevered. Someday I want my story and speeches to positively impact people and their lives.”

King thanked the members of the Crisp County High School Class of ’65 for providing this scholarship. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to receive this scholarship and with your help, I will be able to accomplish my dream,” said King.

The Crisp County High School Class of 65 initiated this scholarship program 19 years ago when they returned to Cordele for a class reunion. Susan Owens Stripling, along with Patti Bridges Dash and Stella Williams Bailey were the guiding forces behind the scholarship efforts. They decided to enlist the support of their classmates to establish a fund to provide assistance to students who wanted to attend South Georgia Technical College after high school graduation. The former CCHS students were successful in securing enough donations from classmates to establish a scholarship endowment fund with the SGTC Foundation.