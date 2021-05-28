Sumter Cycling encourages local cyclists to ride with the Fuller Center

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – On Friday, June 4, a group of volunteers riding their bikes across the country from Florida to Oregon with the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure will be riding through Americus. Local riders are welcome to join them passing through, with two options:

A) Riders can meet at 6:30 am at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Albany for a 50 mile ride to Americus.



B) Meet at 11:45am at Cafe Campesino in Americus for a one-mile ride to Fuller Center HQ with a police escort.

It’s free to participate in the ride, but a donation towards The Fuller Center for Housing is requested. Donations can be made at this link: https://my.fullercenterbikeadventure.org/contribute_paymentspring.asp?fundid=1&userid=1&participantname=General+Donation.

Riders must out the waiver before coming and this is the link to the waiver:

https://waiver.smartwaiver.com/w/535fc39bce533/web/. Questions can be sent to bike@fullercenter.org, or by calling 229-924-2900.

Sumter Cycling will also be hosting its monthly First Saturday Ride on Saturday, June 5. The ride will begin at Rudy’s Happy Patch at 9:30 a.m. and there will be two route options; the 12-mile Dairy Loop and the 30-mile Leslie Loop. Riders can come and enjoy a dozen ears of Silver King sweet corn from Chase Farms, courtesy of Sumter Cycling and Rudy’s Happy Patch.