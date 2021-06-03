Area Beat Report 6/2 to 6/3/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/2 to 6/3/2021
- Bozeman, Brandon Leigh, 25, 6/3/2021 12:24 a.m., Probation Violation
- Clark, Traymon Lamar, 18, 6/2/2021 3:26 p.m., Affray (Fighting)
- McCray, Raymond Montavious, 23, 6/2/2021 Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Odum, Talik Giovonni, 22, 6/2/2021 4:59 p.m., Failure to Appear
- Pitts, Jyquavious Malik, 20, 6/2/2021 6:46 p.m., Afray (Fighting)/Making terroristic threats and acts
- Stephens, Elliot Quintrell, 40, 6/2/2021 12:27 a.m., DUI – Alcohol/Probation Violation
- Trice, Albert Lee, 53, 6/2/2021 12:46 p.m., Probation Violation
- Willis, Faith Sandrqua, 19, 6/2/2021 4:23 p.m., Simple Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 6/2 to 6/3/2021
6/2
- 105 Violet Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 19 North at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Middle River Rd. near Oliver Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 138 N. Village Dr., Theft
- 1508 Hooks Mill Rd., Information for officer
- Lamar St. and Mayo St., Traffic Stop
- 247 Hwy 49 South at Pride Estates, VIN Inspection
- 475 Middle River Road, Suspicious Vehicle
- 641 Middle River Rd., Alarm Activation
- 357 R. W. Jones Rd., Suspicious Person
- 110 High Point Dr., Business/House Check
- 512 Miller Fuller Blvd., Pickup/Transport of Prisoner
- 271 Watermelon Rd., Domestic Disturbance
6/3/2021
- 222 Lexington Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 271 Watermelon Rd., Suspicious Person
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/2 to 6/3/2021
6/2
- 605 Eastview Circle Apt. D, Aggravated Assault/Kidnapping
- 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 119 South Lee St. Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
- 1202A East Jefferson St., Suspicious Incident
- 610 Stapleton St., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 107A Bush Circle, Obstructing Law Enforcement Oficers
- 202A Clara Dr., Aggravated Assault
- 1202B East Jefferson St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Suspicious Incident
- 1223 S. Lee St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 723 E. Forsyth St. at Taco Bell, Affray
- 104 Price St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 903 Park Row, Domestic Dispute
- 120 N. Lee St. at Farm House, Card Forgery
- 204 Manhattan St. at Save-A lot, Domestic Dispute
- 103 West Jefferson St. at Dollar General, Domestic Dispute
- 610 Oglethorpe Ave., Suicide Threat/Attempt
6/3
- 1134 Hwy 27 East Apt. J7, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 140 Lonnie Lane 210, Domestic Dispute
- Tripp St. @ Felder St., Traffic Stop/Possession of MISD Marijuana or other illegal drugs/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
- 534 Oak Avenue, Domestic Dispute/Discharging Firearms in City Limits
