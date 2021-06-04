Americus’ own Mary-Margaret Waddell to compete for Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen

Mary-Margaret Waddell, Miss Presidential Pathways’ Outstanding Teen, will compete for the title of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen during the week of June 11-19. The competition is a robust week of opportunity for Mary-Margaret as she takes the stage at The River Center for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia. Mary-Margaret will engage in an eight-minute interview with the judges’ panel on Sunday, June 13. Tuesday night, she will perform her talent, “Malagueña,” a classical piano solo. Mary-Margaret will don her evening gown and answer an onstage question for Wednesday night’s events. Physical fitness competition follows on Thursday. Friday, June 18, is the finale and Georgia’s crowned winner will compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in July in Orlando, Florida.

Contestants have the joy of being involved in service to others. Mary-Margaret selected the Make-A-Wish Foundation as her social impact initiative. Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Mary-Margaret is doing her part to ensure the non-profit agency goes forward in their mission. This year alone, our Miss Presidential Pathways’ Outstanding Teen has raised over $2,000 through her passion to serve.

Mary-Margaret is no stranger to the Miss Georgia stage. She served as a Miss Georgia Princess for seven years and was selected as the National Princess in 2013. As the National Princess, she spent a week in Orlando at Princess Camp at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition. There, she met Miss America, Miss America’s Outstanding Teen and performed on the national stage.

Mary-Margaret is a rising 8th grader at Southland Academy and is the daughter of Crystal and Mark Waddell of Americus. She is on the All-A Honor Roll at Southland Academy and received the Georgia History Award this year. Mary-Margaret enjoys being part of the Miss America System which is one of the nation’s largest providers of scholarships for young women. In addition to the thrill of competing for the title of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen, Mary -Margaret could earn cash and in-kind scholarships to assist in her academic pursuit of becoming a dermatologist. At 13 years old, she is one of the youngest candidates competing this year. Having spent many of those years actively involved in the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition, she is excited to dive into all the opportunities the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Program offers.

Please join in the celebration of one of our young neighbors. Mary-Margaret is certain to shine a bright light on our hometown as Miss Presidential Pathways’ Outstanding Teen. Good luck Mary-Margaret, we will be cheering loudly, you have already made us proud to call you ours!