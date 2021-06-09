By: Leila Case

One man’s trash is another’s treasure. And that’s exactly what you’ll find at the Junior Service League’s 2021 Attic Sale at the Sumter County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. There is a $3 charge for admission.

If you like yard sales the Attic Sale is the grandmother of yard and estate sales because there will be something interesting and unique there you want to take home with you. However, there will be no clothes in the sale this year.

The Attic Sale is a major fundraiser for the league as all sales after expenses are returned to the community where most needed in the community. Due to Covid 19 the event had to be postponed so it’s indeed wonderful things are slowly improving and the sale will take place. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks, however.

League actives and Provisionals have been collecting items for months donated by honorary members and other citizens that include furniture, toys, home décor and much, much more like seasonal wreaths, flower arrangements, ornamentals, original art work and supplies, yard tools, wicker baskets, Christmas items and decor and many, many collectibles.

Among the most unusual items is a vintage German Black Forest cuckoo clock with pinecone weights and a vintage Victor Vending machine.

A lovely blue and white Persian rug in great condition is among the items and a Waterford crystal (8 inch) vase along with a 19th century antique upholstered sofa with wooden floral details and princess carriage twin bed frames – the perfect thing for your little girl.

Vic Patel at the Windsor Hotel has donated a mammoth amount of items that include glass stemware; vases of all kinds; lamps; rolling upholstered office chairs with nail head trim and large leather/wood bar stools.

So grab your pocketbook and head to the Fairgrounds Saturday for the deal of the day. I’ll see you there.

Elsewhere, the book club at Calvary Episcopal Church met in Lawrence Parish Hall last Sunday evening, the first time we’ve gathered there in 18 months because of Covid-19 restrictions. Deacon Geri Nelson hosted book club at the Parsonage last month but the parish hall is the regular venue for book club and it was wonderful to return.

Hayden Hooks reviewed the widely popular New York Times best-seller, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” that was followed by a lively discussion of the book written by Albany native Delia Dykes Owen. The non-fiction mystery is one of the best books I’ve ever read – in fact I liked it so much I read it twice. So if you haven’t read it yet, run don’t walk to Lake Blackshear Regional Library and check it out or order from Amazon Prime if you want your own copy.

Among those attending other than Hayden and I were Joni Woolf, Carey Wooten, JoAnna Arnold, Laurri Johnston, Mary Beth Rogers, Annie Hughes, Jerry Crisp, Sue Fitzgerald, Laura Bauer, Susan Beger, Elise Miller, Jeni Stapaneck, and Linda Kidd.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southwestern State University alumni were treated to GSW Night at Truist Park in Atlanta last Saturday. Alumni and their family and friends enjoyed pregame activities and fellowship at the Xfinity Cabanas above right field prior to the first pitch as the Atlanta Braves hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers. A GSW and Atlanta Braves swag were given away as favors and door prizes while the group enjoyed shaded seating, corn hole, table tennis and refreshments. The GSW event was a sellout (all 60 tickets were purchased by early March) as was the Braves game.

Alumni from as far as St. Petersburg, Florida, were in attendance for the game which ended with a Braves victory (6 to 4) over the Dodgers. Go Braves.

Board members of the GSW Alumni Association who attended the game were: Beau Barrett of Macon (and fiancée Natalie Mitcham), Kathleen Lang-Tucker (current president) and husband (Dave Tucker), Jimmy Peel and Lamar Radford (AKA Johnny Kilroy).

Alumni (many of whom attended with their family and friends) were Anne Barrett and (husband Mark Barrett), their son, GSW alum John Barrett of Leslie, Crystal Curington Chambers, Jonathan Hobbs, Leslie Hobbs, Brett Jones and Brittany Luther-Jones, Billy King, Katy Manley, Laura Smith Peaster, Kearston Roland, Stephen and Leah Snyder, Logan Collins, John Thomas and Melinda Wesseling and Angela Smith, Alumni engagement specialist, and her husband, Rene Smith.