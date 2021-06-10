Release from Americus Police Department about shooting investigation

Americus Police Department release dated: 6/10/21

The Americus Police Department, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is currently investigating a shooting incident involving a juvenile victim. Officers of the Americus Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to a residence in the 900 block of Cypress Ave on Wednesday, June 9, at approximately 8:12 PM to a reported gunshot wound. The victim, a 16 year old male, was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he was then flown to a trauma center in Macon for treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigation into the incident indicates that several teens were gathered on the back deck of a residence engaged in horse play involving a handgun. One of the teens, Jordan Hamilton, age 17, has been charged with reckless conduct related to the shooting incident. Additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011