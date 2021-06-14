New agreement between CGTC and GSW smooths transition for Information Technology students

From Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) and Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) are partnering to provide new educational opportunities to students in an essential career field in today’s workforce. On June 7, the two higher education institutions signed a transfer articulation agreement to give students in Computer Information Systems (CIST) at CGTC a seamless pathway into a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology (IT) at GSW.

GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D., and CGTC President Ivan H. Allen, Ph.D., signed the agreement, which officially facilitates the transfer of coursework for associate degree graduates in CIST from CGTC to GSW. CGTC graduates who choose to pursue GSW’s Bachelor of Science degree in IT can transfer 18 hours of CIST coursework, in addition to the 40+ semester hours of transferrable core coursework, shortening time to completion.

IT is an essential industry that continues to grow locally, regionally and nationally. Both institutions are committed to developing the next generation of business and industry leaders in the field and bolster the region’s workforce.

Each president agreed that partnerships like this demonstrate a strong commitment by educators to students, the community and the region.

“Part of what we do as educators is not only grow and care for our students, but also make education and our communities better for the ones who will come after us,” said Allen. “The only way we can do that is to provide opportunities such as this.”

Weaver agreed, “We have to create more and more pathways for all our students to be successful. One of CGTC’s graduates is already planning to come and be a part of Georgia Southwestern, this program and our community. We see this is already working for us and helping to accomplish our mutual goals.”

CGTC Dean of Business and Computer Technologies Sabrina Swann, Ph.D., said she is excited for her students and urges them to grow with GSW.

“Working with Georgia Southwestern to help our students pursue a four-year degree will help them advance in the field and become better professionals. It has been great to partner with them to create this opportunity for CGTC’s graduates.”

Information about this transfer opportunity will be available to CGTC students via their program advisor. CGTC will make available a list of courses approved for transfer on its articulation agreements’ webpage.

GSW’s Bachelor of Science in Information Technology prepares graduates for careers in IT security, systems management, web development, multimedia design, and more.

The degree also includes two tracks of study in Business and Multimedia, preparing students to learn basic elements of problem-solving and critical reasoning, via programming logic and object-oriented programming techniques, structured programming techniques, and web scripting abilities using current, industry-standard programming and scripting languages.

