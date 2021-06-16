June 16, 2021

Area Beat Report 6/15 to 6/16/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/15 to 6/61/2021

  • Gracia, Rogelio Dimas (Bonded Out), 41, 6/15/2021 8:15 a.m., Speeding/Driving while unlicensed
  • Washington, Victoria Denise (In Jail), 6/15/2021 4:15 p.m., Aggravated Assault

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/15 to 6/16/2021

6/15

  • GA Hwy 280 East about District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 at GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Warning citation for speeding
  • N MLK at GA Hwy 30 West, Traffic Stop/warning for tail lights out
  • GA Hwy 280 East at John Deere, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 542 Highway 280 West, Information for officer
  • 156 Bumphead Rd., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 27 at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, 911 Hang Up
  • 230 East Rock Hill Dr., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Knowingly driving motor vehicles with no proof of insurance
  • 0 Lee St. Rd. at Deerfield Dr., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Imerys Refractor Minerals Plant 2, Damage to Property
  • 384 Highway 30 West, Alarm Activation
  • 395 Head Rd., Welfare Check
  • 523 Talent Store Rd., Animal Complaint

6/16

  • 272 Fish Rd., 911 Hang Up
  • 0 Astro Parking Lot, Threats

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/15 to 6/16/2021

6/15

  • 1107B Oglethorpe Ave., Contraband/Damage to Property
  • 1609 E. Lamar St at Hampton Inn, Entering Automobile
  • 1516 Crawford St. at Shop Rite, Damage to Property
  • Rees St. at Angus Dr., Contraband
  • 103 Hanson Dr. Apt. B, Domestic Dispute
  • 125 West Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Disorderly Conduct
  • 1321 E. Lamar St., at Dairy Queen, Criminal Trespass/Disorderly Conduct
  • 911 Parker St., Domestic Dispute
  • 402 Winn St., Domestic Dispute
  • 206 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo, Miscellaneous Report
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Traffic (Non-Alcoholic) relatled

6/16

  • Crawley St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1205 S. MLK Blvd. at Quality Inn, Domestic Dispute
  • 55 Brinson St. Apt. B, Aggravated Assault/Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz./Possession of pistol or revolver by person

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 6/15 to 6/16/2021

  • Martinez, Emily Elizabeth, 48, 6/15/2021 6:36 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Reyes, Angelica Raquel, 25, 6/15/2021 12 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
