June 19, 2021

Area Beat Report 6/17 to 6/18/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:56 pm Friday, June 18, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/17 to 6/18/2021

  • Dariso, Jamarcus Jyquon (In Jail), 18, 6/17/2021 2:30 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • George, Tiquan Malik (In Jail), 25, 6/17/2021 1:46 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Aggravated
  • Glover, Dejean Dewayne (Bonded Out), 29, 6/17/2021 3:42 p.m., Failure to Appear
  • Owen, Tony Michael (In Jail), 37, 6/17/2021 9:42 p.m., Forgery/Burglary – 1st Degree-Felony
  • Robinson, John David (In Jail), 35, 6/18/2021 1:45 a.m., Holding for Catoosa County
  • Wilborn, Antonio Bernard (Bonded Out), 34, 6/17/2021 3:25 p.m., Failure to Appear – Felony

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/17 to 6/18/2021

6/17

  • 1464 Youngs Mill Rd., Animal Complaint
  • US Highway 280 West about Mile Marker 10, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Hwy 49 North and Old Andersonville Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 2765 Hwy 280 at Marthanna Grove, Suspicious Person
  • US Hwy 19 South about Mile Marker 10, Traffic Stop/Impeading traffic flow in passing lane
  • 200 Block of Huntington Road, Accident Involving Deer
  • Sixth Street at Flintside Dr., Roadway Blocked/vehicle in roadway
  • 206 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm, Alarm Activation
  • 271 South Freeman Ave., Animal Complaint

6/18

  • 153 Sixth St., Suspicious Person
  • US Hwy 280 at Mile Marker 34, Assist Motorist
  • 113 North Village Rd., Domestic Disturbance
