Area Beat Report 6/30 to 7/1/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report 6/30 to 7/1/2021
- Brooks, Lashonda Nicole (Bonded Out), 28, 6/30/2021 8:27 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
- Johnson, Paula Ranee (In Jail), 45, 6/30/2021 11:41 a.m., Failure to Appear
- Jones, Gregory Lee (Bonded Out), 47, 7/1/2021 12:34 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
- Peeples, Jason Lenard (Bonded Out), 28, 6/30/2021 10:28 a.m., Failure to Appear
- Smith, Samuel (In Jail), 34, 6/30/2021 6:17 a.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 6/30 to 7/1/2021
6/30
- Flintside Dr. and Fourth St., 911 Hangup
- 101 Persimmon St., Information for officer
- 1838 Hooks Mill Rd., Livestock in Road
- 439 Bumphead Rd. at Sumter Intermediate School, Information for officer
- 148 Sylvan Place, Animal Complaint
- 160 Floyd Rd., Animal Complaint
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Front Lobby, Information for officer
- 547 Hwy 49 North, Vehicle Fire
- 425 Browns Small Rd., Alarm Activation
- Lamar Rd. at MP 14, Traffic Stop/Verbal warning for failing to maintain lane
- 2254 Hwy 280 East, Traffic Accident
- GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 19, abandoned Vehicle
- Lamar Road at GA Hwy 30 East, Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
- GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 34, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 East at Cook Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 East at Arlington Dr., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- 1779 GA Hwy 45 North, Suspicious Person
- 473B U.S. Hwy 280 West, Criminal Trespass
- 125 Seaboard St. at Dollar General, Alarm Activation
- 108 Oakcrest Dr., 911 Hangup
7/1
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Abandoned Vehicle
- 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Automotive, Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 19, Abandoned Vehicle
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 6/30 to 7/1/2021
6/30
- 1011 South MLK Blvd. at 12:10 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Tail lights lens required
- 1207 1st Montgomery St. at 3:48 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1310 1st Montgomery St. at 8 a.m., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 609 Lewis Lowe Ct. at 10:23 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 202 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go at 10:16 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Parker St. at 11:21 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
You Might Like
SGTC Leadership team provides tour for new Sumter County Chamber CEO Amber Batchelor
By Su Ann Bird AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) President Dr. John Watford and the college’s senior... read more