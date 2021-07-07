July 7, 2021

Area Beat Report 7/1 to 7/7/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:28 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/1 to 7/6/2021

  • Clark, Jermaine Oneill (In Jail), 32, 7/2/2021 6:17 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, distribution or sale of Marijuana/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies
  • Clemons, Jimmy Lee (In Jail), 59, 7/3/2021 2:42 a.m., Failure to Appear
  • Collier, Shakedrick Simone (Bonded Out), 25, 7/4/2021 6:23 p.m., Expired or no registration or title/Giving False Name, Address or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officers
  • Daniels, Xavier Terrell (Bonded Out), 26, 7/4/2021 12:50 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Failure to yield right way to vehicle/Failure to obey stop sign/Probation Violation
  • Darden, Ameshia Shekinha (Bonded Out), 30, 7/2/2021 9:41 p.m., Failure to Appear
  • Dukes, Racine Swain (Bonded Out), 44, 7/4/2021 3:10 p.m., Simple Battery/Family Violence/False Imprisonment
  • Grant, Brian Allen (In Jail), 36, 7/2/2021 1:52 p.m., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor/Child Molestation
  • Laster, Torrance Raymaris (Bonded Out), 49, 7/4/2021 1:42 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • Lyles, Shavon Denise (Bonded Out), 26, 7/5/2021 3:55 p.m., Failure to Appear
  • Mann, Vinson Mandell (In Jail), 42, 7/3/2021 3:21 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Simple Battery/Probation Violation
  • May, Camry Kemarious (In Jail), 26, 7/5/2021 1:02 p.m., Housing for Terrell County
  • McClendon, Stephen Gregory (In Jail), 34, 7/2/2021 11:18 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Mitchell, Antonio Delaurentis (In Jail), 7/3/2021 1:21 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Paulk, Gregory Lavon (In Jail), 39, 7/6/2021 4:55 a.m., Battery – Family Violence 1st offense/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense
  • Phillips, Benjamin Chance (Bonded Out), 22, 7/5/2021 6:48 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Pickard, Jason Ryan (Bonded Out), 20, 7/4/2021 9:25 p.m., Boating under the influence
  • Presley, Charles Russell (Bonded Out), 53, 7/5/2021, 9:06 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Violation of handicap parking/Drug Related Object
  • Roberts, Elsie Pat (In Jail), 51, 7/5/2021 12:54 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Rogers, Cedric Lomont (In Jail), 29, 7/3/2021 3:55 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Speeding
  • Schlosser, Steven Lee (In Jail), 38, 7/2/2021 2:42 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Smith, James Douglas (In Jail), 24, 7/5/2021   5:15 p.m., Housing for Stewart County
  • Stafford, Tony Lee (In Jail), 52, 7/3/2021 11:11 a.m., Battery – Family Violence 1st offense (MISD)
  • White, Clifford Gary (In Jail), 33, 7/5/2021 11:14 a.m., Housing for Macon County
  • Johnson, Dasia Breona (In Jail), 24, 7/1/2021 2:58 p.m., Burglary – 1st degree (Felony)/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Simple Battery/Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass
  • Jones, Gregory Lee (Bonded Out), 47, 7/1/2021 12:34 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
  • Wright, Taurus Cornelius (In Jail), 26, 7/1/2021 6:59 p.m., Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 7/1 to 7/7/2021

7/1

  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Abandoned Vehicle/Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 1105 Southerfield Rd. near Snider Automotive, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 East near Mile Marker 19, Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 280 East about MM 24, Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Automotive, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 19, Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 280 East about MM 24, Assist Motorist
  • 213 Quail Trail, Animal Complaint
  • 2408 Hwy 19 South at GA Tarp, Alar Activation
  • Hwy 30 and Dupree Rd., Assist Motorist
  • 134 Howard Johnson Rd., Threats
  • 314 Hwy 19 South, Alarm Activation
  • 0 Quail Trail, Suspicious Person
  • 556 Flintside Dr., Theft
  • 1557 Hwy 49 South, Alarm Activation
  • 1139 Hwy 49 North, 911 Hangup
  • 273 Upper River Rd., Suspicious Person
  • Lamar Rd. at MP 13, Traffic Stop
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Front Lobby, Damage to Property
  • 2925 Hwy 195 North, Alarm Activation
  • 427 Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop
  • 328 Jackson St., Loud Music
  • 113 Shady Bottom, Theft
  • 176 Foxworth Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 110 Rainbow Terrace, Fight

7/2

  • 2000 Block of GA Hwy 195 North, Accident Involving Deer
  • 1458 GA Hwy 308, Information for officer
  • 2396 S. Lee St., Entering Auto
  • 1458 GA Hwy 308, Information for officer
  • 2000 Block of GA Hwy 195 North, Accident Involving Deer
  • Highway 27 about Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 2468A South Lee St. Road, Entering Auto
  • Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Hwy 30 at MM 10, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 212 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd., Damage to Property
  • Lamar Road at Statham Lakefront Road, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Information for Officer
  • GA Hwy 118 at Brady Rd., Assist Motorist
  • Highway 30 West at Armory Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for break light requirements
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for suspended registration
  • 212 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 2444 South Lee St., Entering Auto
  • 109 Thomas Dr., VIN Inspection
  • 266 Mills Road, Assist Another Agency
  • 246 Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 900 Southwestern Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • 222 Lexington Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Highway 27 East at MM 19, Roadway Blocked/tree in the roadway
  • 170 South Forty Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 125 Keyboard St., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 7, Traffic Stop/Speeding

7/3

  • 308 Eckles Rd. at American Legion, Domestic Disturbance
  • 202 Confederate St., Domestic Disturbance
  • E. Lamar St. at Doctors Pharmacy, Traffic Stop/Warning for driving with no headlights
  • 839 Youngs Mill Rd., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 280 East at Williams Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for passing on double yellow line
  • Bumphead Rd. and Littlefield Dr., Traffic Accident
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 1405 Felder St. at Georgia Fence, Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 460 Arch Helms Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 864 U.S. Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Assist Another Agency
  • Hwy 280 East, Damage to Property
  • GA Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Hwy 280 East at Mulcoa Plant 1, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop/Expired registration or title
  • GA 30 at Bone Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 212 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd., Civil Matter
  • N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. approaching Discount, Traffic Stop/Warning for no tail lights
  • GA Hwy 19 South and McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Lawson Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 181 Rebel Rd., Neighbor Dispute
  • Lamar Road at GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 900 Southwestern Circle in the 500 Building, Parking Violation
  • 1294 Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 25, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 1400 Block of GA Hwy 27 West, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding

7/4

  • 130 Santa Rosa Dr. #33, Prowler
  • 864 U.S. Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 27 East at GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 308 at Mile Marker 10, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 27 at Wise Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • US Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Warning for break light requirements
  • 400 Block of Thrasher Road, Bad Child
  • 247 GA Hwy 27, Domestic Disturbance
  • 789 Mask Rd., Assist Another Agency
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Hwy 49 N at Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 Old Stage Rd., Traffic Stop/Voided Citation
  • GA Hwy 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
  • GA Hwy 280 East West of District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for loud music
  • GA Hwy 19 South at MM 03, Traffic Stop/Warning for no tail lights
  • Dogwood Dr. at Hwy 49, Fight

7/5

  • 132 Dogwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for Stop Sign Violation
  • 202 U.S. Hwy 19 South, Suspicious Person/Drug related object/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Violation of handicap parking/Warrant Service
  • New York Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 27 at Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 109 Tommy Warren Lot C, Damage to Property
  • 227 Jenkins Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speedng
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Mile Marker 19, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 5, Burglary
  • Hwy 280 East about District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • District Line Rd. at Ed Carson Rd., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • Hwy 19 at Patton Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Hwy 30 West at MM 7, Traffic Stop/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended or revoked license
  • Hwy 30 West at Radio Station, Failure to Maintain Lane
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • Hwy 280 West at Claude Harvey Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 102 Cardinal Court, Burglary
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 9, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 1700 Block of GA Hwy 27 East, Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title/Giving false name, address or birthdate to police officers

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/1 to 7/6/2021

7/1

  • 2:52 a.m., North Lee St. at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • 9:41 a.m., E. Church St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 10:05 a.m., Prince St. at Food Lion, Theft By Taking
  • 12:54 p.m., Parker St., Simple Battery
  • 12:53 p.m., 1800 W. Lamar St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 2:40 p.m., North MLK Blvd., Domestic Dispute
  • 4:38 p.m., Sharon Circle, Harassing Communications
  • 5:36 p.m., Knollwood Dr., Apt. 7A, Domestic Dispute
  • 1:51 p.m., Barbara Battle Way at Americus Housing Authority, Warrant Executed
  • 6:54 p.m., Tom Hall Circle at Harvey Lane, Possession of Amphetamine/Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
  • 6:42 p.m., Parker St., Warrant Executed
  • 7:54 p.m., Jones Lane, Domestic Dispute
  • 8:54 p.m., State Route 3 at Davenport Street, DUI-Refusal/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 11:14 p.m., E. Jefferson St. at Poplar St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

7/5

  • 12:25 a.m., Hosanna Circle, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 1:57 a.m., Elam Ave. Apt. 12E, Aggravated Assault
  • 2:21 a.m., Mayo St. at Oglethorpe Avenue, Traffic Stop/no tag displayed
  • 8:12 a.m., Peachtree St., Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
  • 11:30 a.m. at Cypress Dr., Criminal trespass/Reckless Conduct
  • 9:53 a.m. in Americus, Financial Transaction/Card Forgery
  • 2:19 p.m. at E. Forsyth St. and Citi Trends, Domestic Dispute
  • 3:08 p.m. at Turner St., Domestic Dispute
  • 3:29 p.m. at Armory Dr. and Georgia Avenue, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • 4:30 p.m. at S. Lee St. Apt. J, Ungovernable Child
  • 4:43 p.m. at Crawford St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 2:02 p.m. at Mayo St., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 5:51 p.m. in Americus, Cruelty to Children – 2nd Degree
  • 6:19 p.m. at Felder St. Security Mini Storage, Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • 6:07 p.m. at E. Lamar St. and Sunbelt Ford, Suspicious Incident
  • 6:36 p.m. at South Jackson St., Domestic Dispute
  • 8:47 p.m. at Rees St. and Oak Grove Cemetery, Litter/Criminal Trespass

7/6

  • 8:38 a.m. at Melody St., Domestic Dispute
  • 2:13 p.m. at Douglas Circle and Clara Dr., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop
  • 3:02 p.m. at E. Church St. and S. Lee St., Driving without a valid license/Failure to obey traffic control device
  • 12:40 p.m. at Columbia Avenue, Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug
  • 5:59 p.m. at Hosanna Circle and Lily Lane, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 6:33 p.m. 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 210, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 6:55 p.m. at Lonnie Lane Apt. 138 at Meadowbrook Village, Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 7:06 p.m. at W. Church St., Domestic Dispute
  • 7:01 p.m. at N. Lee St., Criminal Trespass
  • 7:28 p.m. at Eastview Circle, Domestic Dispute
  • 7:34 p.m. at E. Lamar St., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 7:47 p.m. at 2nd Montgomery St., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass/Affray
  • 8:05 p.m. at E. Forsyth St. and Walgreens Pharmacy, Aggravated Stalking
  • 7:22 p.m. at South MLK Blvd., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 11:14 p.m. at North MLK Blvd. at Lot 16, Aggravated Assault

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/1 to 7/7/2021

  • Johnson, Myeisha Nicole, 34, 7/1/2021 11:14 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • Mullins, Fabian, 19, 7/1/2021 2:23 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Washington, Carlos Santana, 7/1/2021 7:50 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Wright, Taurus C, 26, 7/1/2021 5:16 p.m., Possession of Scheduled 1 controlled substance – less than an oz.
  • Frederick, Markaya Jena, 18, 7/6/2021 11:01 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Raven, Kristin Noel, 39, 7/6/2021 10:59 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • White, Marcus Devontae, 25, 7/6/2021 Midnight, Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object
  • Woods, Victoria, 25, 7/7/2021 12:48 a.m., Contempt of Court

 

