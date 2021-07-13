July 13, 2021

Area Beat Report 7/12 to 7/13/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:27 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/12 to 7/13/2021

  • Daniel, Andrew Lee (In Jail), 52, 7/13/2021 12:22 a.m., Aggravated Stalking/Criminal Trespass/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Daniels, Quincy Bernard (In Jail), 27, 7/12/2021 10:49 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery/Burglary 1st Degree Felony/Robbery
  • Hale, Adisha Shanice (In Jail), 24, 7/13/2021 2 a.m., Affray (Fighthing)
  • Harper, Mariessa Dionne (Bonded Out), 35, 7/12/2021 10:09 a.m., Battery – Family Violence/Obstructing of Officer
  • Cruelty to Children – 1st Degree
  • James, Kaylan Quindella (In Jail), 27, 7/13/2021 2:30 a.m., Affray (Fighting)
  • Malpass, Jeffery Todd (Bonded Out), 33, 7/12/2021 4:53 p.m., Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/12 to 7/13/2021

7/12

  • Highway 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • Highway 19 South at MM 4, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
  • GA Hwy 49 North at MM 22, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • US Hwy 280 East at Flint River Bridge, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 1519 Highway 280 East at Lot C3 Brickyard Plantation, Welfare Check
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 35, Assist Motorist
  • 174 North Spring Creek Circle, 911 Hangup
  • Lamar Rd. at MP 10, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Hwy 280 about District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 108 Fieldstone Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 205 West Church St., Accident Report
  • 103 E. Main St. at Honey Hush, Alarm Activation
  • 203 E. Church St., Alarm Activation
  • 192 Dogwood Hill Rd., Identity Theft
  • 125 Lane Store Road, Information for Officer
  • 136 Richard Rd., Missing Child
  • GA Hwy 280 East at Pryor Cobb Rd., Information for Officer
  • 307 Harvey Lane, Information for Officer
  • 169 Lawhorn Circle, Assist Another Agency
  • Lamar Rd. at Spring Creek Church Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 30 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 441 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Highway 280 West at Rock Hill Dr., Shots Fired – Further investigation revealed no shooting in the area.
  • 104 Dupree Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 945 GA Hwy 19 South, Information for officer

7/13

  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Hwy 19 South about McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • Old Andersonville Rd. at Burma Rd., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • GA Hwy 27 East just past GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Shiloh Rd., Welfare Check

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/12 to 7/13/2021

7/12

  • Furlow St. at Varsity St. at 12:08 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 S. Lee St. at 12:21 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 105 Country Club Dr. Apt. O at Country Club Apartments at 1:03 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 706B McGarah St. at 4:10 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 406 Peggy Anne Dr. at 5:41 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 212 Sharon Dr. at 6:42 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 126 Sharon Circle at 7:50 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 119 Highland Dr. at 10:38 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 113 Sharon Circle at 10:08 a.m., Emterong Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 506 Pineview Dr., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1201 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Party at 10:31 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 117 Highland Dr. at 11:08 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 65A Cherokee St. at 2:30 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 121 Highland Dr. at 2:58 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 410 Forrestside Circle at 4:19 p.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
  • 138 Sharon Circle at 4:40 p.m., Recovered Stolen Property
  • 133 Taylor St. at 4:41 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 307 Harvey Lane at 1:28 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 413 Crawley St. at 9:14 p.m., Miscellaneous Report/unconscious male in the roadway
  • 704 Gailey Plaza at 9:07 p.m., Simple Battery
  • 223A Horton Dr. at 9:43 p.m., Unruly juvenile
  • 609 Lewis Lowe Circle at 11:04 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
