Area Beat Report 7/12 to 7/13/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/12 to 7/13/2021
- Daniel, Andrew Lee (In Jail), 52, 7/13/2021 12:22 a.m., Aggravated Stalking/Criminal Trespass/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container
- Daniels, Quincy Bernard (In Jail), 27, 7/12/2021 10:49 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery/Burglary 1st Degree Felony/Robbery
- Hale, Adisha Shanice (In Jail), 24, 7/13/2021 2 a.m., Affray (Fighthing)
- Harper, Mariessa Dionne (Bonded Out), 35, 7/12/2021 10:09 a.m., Battery – Family Violence/Obstructing of Officer
- Cruelty to Children – 1st Degree
- James, Kaylan Quindella (In Jail), 27, 7/13/2021 2:30 a.m., Affray (Fighting)
- Malpass, Jeffery Todd (Bonded Out), 33, 7/12/2021 4:53 p.m., Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/12 to 7/13/2021
7/12
- Highway 19 South at MM 3, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- Highway 19 South at MM 4, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse, Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 22, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- US Hwy 280 East at Flint River Bridge, Abandoned Vehicle
- 1519 Highway 280 East at Lot C3 Brickyard Plantation, Welfare Check
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 35, Assist Motorist
- 174 North Spring Creek Circle, 911 Hangup
- Lamar Rd. at MP 10, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- Hwy 280 about District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 108 Fieldstone Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 205 West Church St., Accident Report
- 103 E. Main St. at Honey Hush, Alarm Activation
- 203 E. Church St., Alarm Activation
- 192 Dogwood Hill Rd., Identity Theft
- 125 Lane Store Road, Information for Officer
- 136 Richard Rd., Missing Child
- GA Hwy 280 East at Pryor Cobb Rd., Information for Officer
- 307 Harvey Lane, Information for Officer
- 169 Lawhorn Circle, Assist Another Agency
- Lamar Rd. at Spring Creek Church Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 30 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 441 Arch Helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- US Highway 280 West at Rock Hill Dr., Shots Fired – Further investigation revealed no shooting in the area.
- 104 Dupree Rd., Alarm Activation
- 945 GA Hwy 19 South, Information for officer
7/13
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Hwy 19 South about McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- Old Andersonville Rd. at Burma Rd., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- GA Hwy 27 East just past GA Hwy 195, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Shiloh Rd., Welfare Check
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/12 to 7/13/2021
7/12
- Furlow St. at Varsity St. at 12:08 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 S. Lee St. at 12:21 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 105 Country Club Dr. Apt. O at Country Club Apartments at 1:03 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 706B McGarah St. at 4:10 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 406 Peggy Anne Dr. at 5:41 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 212 Sharon Dr. at 6:42 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 126 Sharon Circle at 7:50 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 119 Highland Dr. at 10:38 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 113 Sharon Circle at 10:08 a.m., Emterong Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 506 Pineview Dr., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1201 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Big A’s Party at 10:31 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 117 Highland Dr. at 11:08 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 65A Cherokee St. at 2:30 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 121 Highland Dr. at 2:58 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 410 Forrestside Circle at 4:19 p.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
- 138 Sharon Circle at 4:40 p.m., Recovered Stolen Property
- 133 Taylor St. at 4:41 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 307 Harvey Lane at 1:28 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 413 Crawley St. at 9:14 p.m., Miscellaneous Report/unconscious male in the roadway
- 704 Gailey Plaza at 9:07 p.m., Simple Battery
- 223A Horton Dr. at 9:43 p.m., Unruly juvenile
- 609 Lewis Lowe Circle at 11:04 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
You Might Like
Solar Americus and Payroll Development Authority to have bonds validated
On July 13, 2021, at 9:30am, a superior court judge will be ruling on whether to validate and confirm the... read more