Area bet Report 7/12 to 7/14/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/13 to 7/14/2021
- Dede, Precious, 32, 7/13/2021 8:03 a.m., False Report of a Crime
- Hale, Adishia Shanice, 24, 7/13/2021 12:27 p.m., Affray
- James, Kaylan Quindella, 27, 7/13/2021 12:27 p.m., Affray
- Montford, Victoria Lamaria, 30, 7/13/2021 12:46 p.m., Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/13 to 7/14/2021
7/12
- 1230 South Lee St. at 1:21 a.m., Theft By Taking
7/13
- 1204B South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Sunstop at 12:12 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1037 East Forsyth St. at 4:35 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 75A Cherokee St. at 6:35 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Grey St. at Barnum Dr. at 8:45 a.m., False Report of a Crime
- 603 East Lamar St. at 12:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 310 Pineview Dr. at 12:30 p.m., Child Molestation
- 908 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at New Beginnings at 1:12 p.m., Warrant Executed/Domestic Dispute
- 221 S. Lee St. at first Baptist Church Americus at 1:57 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys Supermarket at 2:15 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Eastview Dr. at 3:12 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- 1206 Crawford St. Suite J Pizza Hut at 5:04 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 126 US Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 5:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 221 North Lee St. at Mercer Barber Shop at 5:49 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:51 a.m., Affray
