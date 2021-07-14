July 14, 2021

Area bet Report 7/12 to 7/14/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/13 to 7/14/2021

  • Dede, Precious, 32, 7/13/2021 8:03 a.m., False Report of a Crime
  • Hale, Adishia Shanice, 24, 7/13/2021 12:27 p.m., Affray
  • James, Kaylan Quindella, 27, 7/13/2021 12:27 p.m., Affray
  • Montford, Victoria Lamaria, 30, 7/13/2021 12:46 p.m., Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/13 to 7/14/2021

7/12

  • 1230 South Lee St. at 1:21 a.m., Theft By Taking

7/13

  • 1204B South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Sunstop at 12:12 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1037 East Forsyth St. at 4:35 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 75A Cherokee St. at 6:35 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Grey St. at Barnum Dr. at 8:45 a.m., False Report of a Crime
  • 603 East Lamar St. at 12:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 310 Pineview Dr. at 12:30 p.m., Child Molestation
  • 908 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at New Beginnings at 1:12 p.m., Warrant Executed/Domestic Dispute
  • 221 S. Lee St. at first Baptist Church Americus at 1:57 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys Supermarket at 2:15 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Eastview Dr. at 3:12 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 1206 Crawford St. Suite J Pizza Hut at 5:04 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 126 US Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 5:08 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 221 North Lee St. at Mercer Barber Shop at 5:49 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:51 a.m., Affray
