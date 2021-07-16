Area Beat Report 7/14 to 7/16/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/15 to 7/16/2021
- Aycock, Spencer Roy (Bonded Out), 29, 7/15/2021 10:47 p.m., Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children (3rd Degree or third subsequent offense)
- Hollomon, Taris Devoe (Bonded Out), 26, 7/15/2021 5:26 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Speeding/Youth and Child Safety Belt Violation/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Mercer, Brandon Keith (In Jail), 7/15/2021 6:16 a.m., Simple Batter – Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
- Offord, Cornelius Jamale (In Jail), 29, 7/15/2021 4 p.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
- Sanders, Tyriana Danane (Bonded Out), 18, 7/15/2021 11:07 a.m., Simple Battery
- Stanford, Jacob (In Jail), 25, 7/15/2021 1:26 p.m., USMS
- Vance, Shaliyah Shante (In Jail), 25, 7/15/2021 9:47 a.m., Simple Battery
- Clayton, Ricky Renod (In Jail), 32, 7/14/2021 12:05 p.m., Probation Violation
- Dyous, Arguster (In Jail), 55, 7/15/2021 4:31 a.m., Probation Violation
- Hodges, Perez Lanier (Bonded Out), 37, 7/14/2021 7:20 p.m., Speeding/DUI—Drugs
- Moises, Roque Florres (Bonded Out), 41, 7/14/2021 6:17 p.m., Speeding/Driving while unlicensed
- Stallworth, Toni Marie (In Jail), 35, 7/14/2021 3:07 p.m., City Probation
- Ziegenhan, Kelby Grace (In Jail), 29, 7/14/2021 9:18 a.m., Battery
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/16/2021
- Pope, Brandon, 34, 7/16/2021 4:07 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/14 to 7/16/2021
7/14
- 138 Jenkins Rd., Criminal Trespass
- Holman Rd. near Rat Nest Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 167 McMath Mill Rd., Roadway Blocked/power lines down in the road
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., VIN Inspection
- 109 Lexington Circle, Bad Child
- Highway 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for stop sign violation
- 0 Highway 280 East, Traffic Stop/Knowingly driving car on suspended license
- Highway 49 North at SGT Parkway, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for seat belt violation
- SGT Parkway at South Georgia Technical College, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 208 South ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Old Dawson Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 839 Youngs Mill Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 27 East at Mile Marker 27, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint AG and Turf, Alarm Activation
- 122 Rainbow Terrace, Loud Music
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/No license on person
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 296 Memorial Mile, Harassing Phone Calls
- Highway 280 West at Ron Circle, Traffic Stop/headlight out and no license on person
- 159 Dogwood Dr., Suspicious Person
- 105 5th St., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 27 East at Meadowood, Accident Involving Deer
- 745 Thrasher Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Sunset Park Dr. at Rainbow Terrace, Traffic Stop/warning for stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 24, Traffic Stop/flat tires
- 600 block of DeSoto Seed Farm Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Marker 21, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- US Hwy 280 West at E. Rock Hill Dr., Accident Report
7/15
- 208 S. ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 West about Mile Marker 10, Accident Report
- 700 Block of US Highway 19 South, Livestock in Road
- 1726 East Lamar St., Theft
- 413 Confederate St., Animal Complaint
- 100 Lacrosse Rd. at Spring Hill Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
- Salters Mill Rd. at Arch Helms Rd., Assist Motorist
- Lacrosse Road, Suspicious Vehicle
7/16
- 411 Southerfield Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 East just west of Hwy 19 South, Speeding
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 7/14 to 7/16/2021
7/14
- Hosanna Circle at Easter Morning Subdivision at 1:43 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
7/15
- 106 Hosanna Circle at 4:33 a.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
- 1321 E. Lamar St. at Dairy Queen at 3:54 a.m., Aggravated Stalking
- 1004 Turner St. at 9:03 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motorcycle/Theft By Taking – Misdemenaor
- 1128 Felder St. at 1:03 p.m., Drug Activity
- 1701 Maxwell St. at Sparks Group Home at 2:40 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery – Family Violence
- 119 South Lee St. atAmericus Police Department at 1:56 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- West Forsyth St. at MLK at 4:15 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:21 p.m., Crimina Trespass
- Sun Valley Rd. at 7:09 p.m., Recovered Property not stilen
- 202 W. Church St. at Dya Foods at 9:44 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 615 East Church St. at 10:33 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 103 Fairway Dr. at 10:49 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 93 Bozeman Circle Apt. A at 10:54 p.m., Suspicious Incident
