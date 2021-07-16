July 17, 2021

Area Beat Report 7/14 to 7/16/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:22 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/15 to 7/16/2021

  • Aycock, Spencer Roy (Bonded Out), 29, 7/15/2021 10:47 p.m., Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children (3rd Degree or third subsequent offense)
  • Hollomon, Taris Devoe (Bonded Out), 26, 7/15/2021 5:26 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Speeding/Youth and Child Safety Belt Violation/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Mercer, Brandon Keith (In Jail), 7/15/2021 6:16 a.m., Simple Batter – Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
  • Offord, Cornelius Jamale (In Jail), 29, 7/15/2021 4 p.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • Sanders, Tyriana Danane (Bonded Out), 18, 7/15/2021 11:07 a.m., Simple Battery
  • Stanford, Jacob (In Jail), 25, 7/15/2021 1:26 p.m., USMS
  • Vance, Shaliyah Shante (In Jail), 25, 7/15/2021 9:47 a.m., Simple Battery
  • Clayton, Ricky Renod (In Jail), 32, 7/14/2021 12:05 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Dyous, Arguster (In Jail), 55, 7/15/2021 4:31 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Hodges, Perez Lanier (Bonded Out), 37, 7/14/2021 7:20 p.m., Speeding/DUI—Drugs
  • Moises, Roque Florres (Bonded Out), 41, 7/14/2021 6:17 p.m., Speeding/Driving while unlicensed
  • Stallworth, Toni Marie (In Jail), 35, 7/14/2021 3:07 p.m., City Probation
  • Ziegenhan, Kelby Grace (In Jail), 29, 7/14/2021 9:18 a.m., Battery

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/16/2021

  • Pope, Brandon, 34, 7/16/2021 4:07 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/14 to 7/16/2021

7/14

  • 138 Jenkins Rd., Criminal Trespass
  • Holman Rd. near Rat Nest Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 167 McMath Mill Rd., Roadway Blocked/power lines down in the road
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., VIN Inspection
  • 109 Lexington Circle, Bad Child
  • Highway 280 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for stop sign violation
  • 0 Highway 280 East, Traffic Stop/Knowingly driving car on suspended license
  • Highway 49 North at SGT Parkway, Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for seat belt violation
  • SGT Parkway at South Georgia Technical College, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 208 South ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Old Dawson Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 839 Youngs Mill Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Mile Marker 27, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint AG and Turf, Alarm Activation
  • 122 Rainbow Terrace, Loud Music
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/No license on person
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 27, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 296 Memorial Mile, Harassing Phone Calls
  • Highway 280 West at Ron Circle, Traffic Stop/headlight out and no license on person
  • 159 Dogwood Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 105 5th St., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Meadowood, Accident Involving Deer
  • 745 Thrasher Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Sunset Park Dr. at Rainbow Terrace, Traffic Stop/warning for stop sign violation
  • GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 24, Traffic Stop/flat tires
  • 600 block of DeSoto Seed Farm Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • US Hwy 280 East about Mile Marker 21, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • US Hwy 280 West at E. Rock Hill Dr., Accident Report

7/15

  • 208 S. ML Hudson St., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 West about Mile Marker 10, Accident Report
  • 700 Block of US Highway 19 South, Livestock in Road
  • 1726 East Lamar St., Theft
  • 413 Confederate St., Animal Complaint
  • 100 Lacrosse Rd. at Spring Hill Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
  • Salters Mill Rd. at Arch Helms Rd., Assist Motorist
  • Lacrosse Road, Suspicious Vehicle

7/16

  • 411 Southerfield Rd., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 27 East just west of Hwy 19 South, Speeding

Americus PD Media Incident Reports 7/14 to 7/16/2021

7/14

  • Hosanna Circle at Easter Morning Subdivision at 1:43 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

7/15

  • 106 Hosanna Circle at 4:33 a.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
  • 1321 E. Lamar St. at Dairy Queen at 3:54 a.m., Aggravated Stalking
  • 1004 Turner St. at 9:03 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motorcycle/Theft By Taking – Misdemenaor
  • 1128 Felder St. at 1:03 p.m., Drug Activity
  • 1701 Maxwell St. at Sparks Group Home at 2:40 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • 119 South Lee St. atAmericus Police Department at 1:56 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • West Forsyth St. at MLK at 4:15 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:21 p.m., Crimina Trespass
  • Sun Valley Rd. at 7:09 p.m., Recovered Property not stilen
  • 202 W. Church St. at Dya Foods at 9:44 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 615 East Church St. at 10:33 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 103 Fairway Dr. at 10:49 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 93 Bozeman Circle Apt. A at 10:54 p.m., Suspicious Incident

 

