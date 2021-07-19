July 20, 2021

Area Beat Report 7/16 to 7/19/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:41 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/16 to 7/18/2021

  • Edwards, Lamar Chavar, 22, 7/17/2021 2:18 a.m., Assault and Battery
  • Holtzcloth, Reginald K., 33, 7/16/2021 10:55 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Hunt, Mary Hazel, 73, 7/18/2021 2:35 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Johnson, April Ashantae Renee, 24, 7/17/2021 2:18 a.m., Assault and Battery
  • Perry, Kanasha Shemelle, 41, 7/16/2021 7:19 p.m.,
  • Pope Brandon, 34, 7/16/2021 4:07 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Puca, Mykal Donovan, 33, 7/17/2021 Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a certain felonies
  • Woodham, Phaderia, 21, 7/19/2021 4:20 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Criminal Damage to Property

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/16 to 7/19/2021

7/16

  • 258B Lonnie Lane at 2:19 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Hwy 19 North at Patterson St. at 4:25 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 214 Horton Dr. at 9:58 a.m., Littering on public or private property
  • 314A Forrest St. at 11:26 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 416 Tripp St. at 11:17 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 211 John St. at 12:20 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 43-D Reddick Dr. at 2:05 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 93A Bozeman Cirlce at 2:26 p.m., Simple Battery
  • 219 Murphy Mill Rd. at 2:52 p.m., Hit and Run/duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 916 North MLK Blvd. Lot 15 at 3:04 p.m., Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
  • 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 3:31 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 305 Southerfield Rd. at 2:52 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 225 South Lee St. at First Baptist Church Americus at 3:37 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1630 Lafayette St. at 12:18 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 302 East Furlow St. at Perry Wellness Center at 2:07 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys at 4:58 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 39B Reddick Dr. at 9:39 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 4:43 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 307 Harvey Lane at 1:51 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 307 Harvey Lane at 12:31 a.m., Warrant Executed

7/17

  • 140 Lonnie Lane at Hillside Manor Apartments at 2:47 a.m., Assault and Battery
  • 105 Knollwood Dr. at Apt 2A at 5:14 a.m., Battery
  • 56A Brinson St. at 4:29 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Railroad St. at North Lee St. at 8:36 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 39-B Reddick Dr. at 9:09 a.m., Possession and carrying concealed weapon
  • Manhattan St. at 10:17 p.m., Discharging firearms in city limits
  • 1009 South MLK Blvd. at Gladys’s Kitchen 9:23 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 W. Church St. at 11:34 p.m., Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Aggravated Assault
  • 429 Forrest St. at 12:32 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • West Furlow St. at Oak Avenue at 12:06 a.m., Warrant Executed

7/18

  • 614 Oglethorpe Avenue at 3:39 a.m. at Reddick Dr. Apartments, Domestic Dispute
  • North Lee St. at Barbara Battle Way at 4:54 a.m., No Insurance
  • East Church St. at 6:51 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1550 East Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Car Wash at 12:22 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 124 Town Creek Circle at 2:32 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 403 West Hill St. at 10:55 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • 1704 South Lee St. at 3:28 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 1426A South Lee St. at University Station Apartments at 4:47 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Lamar St. at Jackson St. at 5:49 p.m., Driving without a valid license
  • 223 Apartment A at Horton Dr. at 8:53 p.m., Battery

 

