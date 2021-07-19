Area Beat Report 7/16 to 7/19/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/16 to 7/18/2021
- Edwards, Lamar Chavar, 22, 7/17/2021 2:18 a.m., Assault and Battery
- Holtzcloth, Reginald K., 33, 7/16/2021 10:55 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Hunt, Mary Hazel, 73, 7/18/2021 2:35 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Johnson, April Ashantae Renee, 24, 7/17/2021 2:18 a.m., Assault and Battery
- Perry, Kanasha Shemelle, 41, 7/16/2021 7:19 p.m.,
- Pope Brandon, 34, 7/16/2021 4:07 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Puca, Mykal Donovan, 33, 7/17/2021 Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or knife during the commission of a certain felonies
- Woodham, Phaderia, 21, 7/19/2021 4:20 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Criminal Damage to Property
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 7/16 to 7/19/2021
7/16
- 258B Lonnie Lane at 2:19 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Hwy 19 North at Patterson St. at 4:25 a.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- 214 Horton Dr. at 9:58 a.m., Littering on public or private property
- 314A Forrest St. at 11:26 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 416 Tripp St. at 11:17 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 211 John St. at 12:20 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 43-D Reddick Dr. at 2:05 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 93A Bozeman Cirlce at 2:26 p.m., Simple Battery
- 219 Murphy Mill Rd. at 2:52 p.m., Hit and Run/duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 916 North MLK Blvd. Lot 15 at 3:04 p.m., Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
- 126 US Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 3:31 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 305 Southerfield Rd. at 2:52 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 225 South Lee St. at First Baptist Church Americus at 3:37 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1630 Lafayette St. at 12:18 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- 302 East Furlow St. at Perry Wellness Center at 2:07 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys at 4:58 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 39B Reddick Dr. at 9:39 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 4:43 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 307 Harvey Lane at 1:51 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 307 Harvey Lane at 12:31 a.m., Warrant Executed
7/17
- 140 Lonnie Lane at Hillside Manor Apartments at 2:47 a.m., Assault and Battery
- 105 Knollwood Dr. at Apt 2A at 5:14 a.m., Battery
- 56A Brinson St. at 4:29 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Railroad St. at North Lee St. at 8:36 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 39-B Reddick Dr. at 9:09 a.m., Possession and carrying concealed weapon
- Manhattan St. at 10:17 p.m., Discharging firearms in city limits
- 1009 South MLK Blvd. at Gladys’s Kitchen 9:23 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 W. Church St. at 11:34 p.m., Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Aggravated Assault
- 429 Forrest St. at 12:32 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- West Furlow St. at Oak Avenue at 12:06 a.m., Warrant Executed
7/18
- 614 Oglethorpe Avenue at 3:39 a.m. at Reddick Dr. Apartments, Domestic Dispute
- North Lee St. at Barbara Battle Way at 4:54 a.m., No Insurance
- East Church St. at 6:51 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1550 East Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Car Wash at 12:22 p.m., Damage to Property
- 124 Town Creek Circle at 2:32 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 403 West Hill St. at 10:55 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- 1704 South Lee St. at 3:28 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 1426A South Lee St. at University Station Apartments at 4:47 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Lamar St. at Jackson St. at 5:49 p.m., Driving without a valid license
- 223 Apartment A at Horton Dr. at 8:53 p.m., Battery
You Might Like
Area Beat Report 7/14 to 7/16/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/15 to 7/16/2021 Aycock, Spencer Roy (Bonded Out), 29, 7/15/2021 10:47 p.m., Battery... read more