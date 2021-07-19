GSW places 92 student-athletes on Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) placed 92 student-athletes on the 2020-21 Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll, which was recently released by the league office.

The Presidential Honor Roll, presented by Barnes & Noble College, recognizes all student-athletes at the 12 Peach Belt member institutions who had a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher for the academic year. For the first time in award history, the Peach Belt included associate members in this recognition, bringing the total number of the honorees in 2020-21 to 1,764.

The honor roll is divided into four groups: Presidential Scholars, Bronze Scholars, Silver Scholars and Gold Scholars. All student-athletes with a GPA from 3.0 to 3.24 are Presidential Scholars while Bronze Scholars are 3.25 to 3.49; Silver 3.50 to 3.74 and Gold Scholars are those with a 3.75 to 4.00.

The GSW Baseball Program had the largest number of Hurricane student-athletes on the list with 23. Softball was two shy of baseball with 21 honorees, which was an astounding 95.5 percent of its roster.

The women’s tennis team led all GSW sports with the highest percentage of its roster on the Honor Roll as all seven members of the program earned distinction. Below is a list of the top five programs in 2020-21 according to the percentage of its roster receiving the Peach Belt honor:

Rank Sport Percent of Athletes on Honor Roll 1 Women’s Tennis 100% 2 Softball 95.5% 3 Baseball 63.9% 4 Women’s Soccer 63.6% 5 Men’s Golf 62.5%

A department record was set this year as 31 student-athletes earned Silver Scholar recognition. The 27 bronze level honorees ties a department record.

Listed below is the complete list of GSW academic honorees on the 2020-21 Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll:

Gold Scholars [11]: Reid Ragsdale (Baseball), Chase Somers (Baseball), Jaxson Daskalos (Men’s Golf), Hannah Holloway (Softball), Hannah Nolan (Softball), Chloe Sneed (Softball), Lauren Shepherd (Women’s Basketball), Megan Strickland (Women’s Cross Country), Laura Duran Blanco (Women’s Soccer), Marlena Meyer (Women’s Soccer), Kaleigh Ward (Women’s Soccer).

Silver Scholars [31]: Jared Donalson (Baseball), Cole Garrett (Baseball), Gunner George (Baseball), Colby Gordon (Baseball), Matthew Mamatas (Baseball), Tucker Smith (Baseball), Jack Tharrington (Men’s Golf), Cole Davison (Men’s Soccer), Nicholas Grave De Peralta (Men’s Soccer), Adam Jackson (Men’s Soccer), Oneil Lewis (Men’s Soccer), Jack Malleret (Men’s Soccer), Bruce Smith (Men’s Soccer), Daniel Iordanov (Men’s Cross Country), Jaelyn Flynn (Softball), Jacie Johns (Softball), Allyson Murdock (Softball), Hailey Pinette (Softball), Kimmy Singer (Softball), Christina Wells (Softball), Katelyn Wood (Softball), Brianna Zupko (Women’s Cross Country), Geraldine Alvarez (Women’s Soccer), Reilley Bain (Women’s Soccer), Emma Carter (Women’s Soccer), Leila Hamed (Women’s Soccer), Jade Maldonado (Women’s Soccer), Maya Boynton (Women’s Tennis), Hannah Hogg (Women’s Tennis), Carla Sorroche (Women’s Tennis), Sophia Winters (Women’s Tennis).

Bronze Scholars [27]: Hunter Foster (Baseball), Jacob Harrell (Baseball), Jonathan Martin (Baseball), Jackson Mix (Baseball), Devin Shea (Baseball), Lucas Trebian (Baseball), Salik Williams (Baseball), Jordan Whitening (Men’s Basketball), Chase McLain (Men’s Golf), Grant Auer (Men’s Soccer), Eli Fenton (Men’s Soccer), Draven Scott (Men’s Soccer), Bailey Christian (Softball), Ansley Dean (Softball), Ansley Duffey (Softball), Shannon Gibson (Softball), Kayla Kerr (Softball), Gabi LoPresti (Softball), Morgan Mullin (Softball), Chloe Zoeller (Softball), Kayla Grant (Women’s Basketball), Yasmin Perez (Women’s Basketball), Ashlyn Baker (Women’s Soccer), Morgan Christian (Women’s Soccer), Jenna Cuff (Women’s Soccer), Kaitlyn Moore (Women’s Soccer), Andrea Cervantes Bustamante (Women’s Tennis).

Presidential Scholars [23]: Miles Hartsfield (Baseball), Jacob McClure (Baseball), Brooks McDonel (Baseball), Carsen Plumadore (Baseball), Riley Powers (Baseball), Peyton Sells (Baseball), Aaron Wainright (Baseball), Gregory Wozniak (Baseball), James Arnold (Men’s Basketball), Nicolas Escobar (Men’s Golf), Payne Sells (Men’s Golf), Jean Pierre Merlet (Men’s Soccer), Vincent Montoya (Men’s Soccer), Pierre Rabbath (Men’s Soccer), Mauricio Uribe (Men’s Soccer), Haley Griffin (Softball), Chelsea McGuff (Softball), Zoe Willis (Softball), Daelyn Craig (Women’s Basketball), Carleigh Spivey (Women’s Soccer), Elizabeth Taliaferro (Women’s Soccer), Coraline Lamer (Women’s Tennis), Bianca Leao (Women’s Tennis).