Area Beat Report 7/23 to 7/26/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 7/23 to 7/26/2021
- Barker, Johnny C (In Jail), 65, 7/23/2021 11:31 a.m., Probation Violation
- Floyd, Maurice Kevin (In Jail), 37, 7/25/2021 12:56 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Ford, Jemerco Jamil (Bonded Out), 21, 7/23/2021 9:58 p.m., Failure to Appear
- Green, Ashley Nicole (Bonded Out), 22, 7/23/2021 8:55 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Smith, Kelly Davis (In Jail), 35, 7/25/2021 7:32 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Turner, Brian Scott (Bonded Out), 50, 7/23/2021 4:34 a.m., Simple Battery/Family Violence/Cruelty to Children/Negligence
- Williams, Devante Marquis (Bonded Out), 7/23/2021 12:49 p.m., Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 7/23 to 7/26/2021
7/23
- 900 Southwestern /circle, Loud Music
- 134 N. Spring Creek, Welfare Check
- Calvary Church Rd. and Neon Bass Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 377 about Mile Marker 1, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Marker 10, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 455 US Hwy 280 West, Civil Matter
- 105 Industrial Dr. at TLC Associates, Information for officer
- 222 Lexington Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 North and Silver Hills, Information for officer
- 613 Flintside Dr., Entering Auto
- US Hwy 280 East and Williams Rd., Accident Report
- 468 Wiggins Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 207 Brookwood Lane A, Alarm Activation
7/24
- Lamar Road at Tim Tucker Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 154 Spain Dr., Alarm Activation
- 299 N. Spring Creek Circle, Shots Fired
- 900 Southwestern Estate, Shots Fired
- 864 Highway 280 East, Alarm Activation
- 272 E. Rock Hill, Suspicious Vehicle
- US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 21, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 30, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 20, Traffic Stop/citation for speeding
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West, Domestic Disturbnace
- South GA Tech Parkway in front of South GA Technical College, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 279 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
7/25
- 194 Railroad St., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 20, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Post 20, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 766 US Hwy 280 East at Williams Office Equipment, Damage To Property
- 439 US Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
- 1146 US Hwy 19 South at Brown Lee, Damage to Property
- 700 Block of US Hwy 19 South, Assist Motorist
- 115 West Rock Hill Dr., Civil Matter
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Marker 26, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 104 Dupree Rd., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 East at Trail Lane, Loud Music
- GA Hwy 45 and South Village, Accident involving Deer
- 108 Tulip Dr., Animal Complaint
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 4, Threats
- 100 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
- 259 Hwy 49 South, Domestic Disturbance
- 301 South Freeman Ave., 911 Hangup
- 221 West Rock Hill Dr., Loud Music
7/26
- 0 Hwy 27 East at MM 24, Deer Accident Report
- 864 Hwy 280 East, Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 7/23 to 7/26/2021
- Brantley, Deidre Katrice, 31, 7/25/2021 12:17 a.m., Loud and unnecessary noises-Prohibited
- Bullard, Patrick Jermaine, 45, 7/23/2021 1 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Edge, Darik Jarel, 31, 7/24/2021 10:22 a.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Seat Belt Violation
- Ford, Ke’Wanda, 19, 7/25/2021 10:59 a.m., Driving without valid license – Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Seat Belt Violation
- Green, Ashley, 22, 7/23/2021 8:05 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Jackson, Amber, 26, 7/23/2021 11:20 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Seat Belt Violation/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
- Stephens, Larry Gene, 66, 7/24/2021 8:38 a.m., Illegal burning in city
- Woods, Jarrel Henderson, 35, 7/25/2021 9:30 p.m., Contempt of Court
Americus PD Media Incident Reports 7/19 to 7/26/2021
7/19
- 118B Hanson Dr. at 12:44 p.m., Damage to Property
7/23
- 213 Maple St. at 1:05 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1602 East Forsyth St. at Genesis Hookah Lounge at 2:37 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1008 Westside Dr. at 4:06 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 603H Eastview Circle at 4:40 p.m., Lost Mislaid Property
- 422 W. Church St. at 11:43 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q at 12:30 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 701B Harris St. at 1:18 a.m., Entering Automobile/Criminal Trespass
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Warrant Served/wanted subject in WAL-MART parking lot
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 9:23 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 1007 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6 at 9:38 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Ashby St. at North Lee St. at 11:43 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/No Insurance/Suspended registration
- 107 Country Club Apt. A at 11:53 p.m., Criminal Trespass
7/24
- Ridge St. at 6:21 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1609 E. Lamar St at 4:14 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of felony/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 612 N. Lee St. at Tracy’s Kitchen at 5:56 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 9:37 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Ashby St. at N. Lee St. at 10:38 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
7/25
- 212 Poplar St. at 11:20 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 329 West Lamar St. at 1800 Mexican Restaurant at 11:08 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 1611 E. Lamar St. at Econo Lodge at 1:05 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 409 Elm Ave. at Reese Park Economic Development at 3:44 p.m., Simple Battery
- 112 Ohara Rd. at 6:38 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Forrest St. Apartments at 2:20 a.m., Simple Battery
- 405 Winn St. at 4:08 a.m., Loud and unnecessary noises – prohibited
- 303 East Glessner St. at Apt. 43 at 4:42 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1205 S. MLK Blvd. at Quality Inn at 4:59 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Ashby St. at N. Lee St. at 11:21 a.m., No Insurance/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving without a valid license
You Might Like
Americus Mayor and City Council vote on ordinance regarding fireworks
Mayor and city council met on Thursday 7.22.21 to vote on July’s business. After recognition of guests and citizen comments,... read more