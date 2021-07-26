Rose Ann Everett Scholarships awarded at South Georgia Technical College

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Jake and Margie Everett are helping to “change lives” at South Georgia Technical College. The Everett’s established an endowed scholarship in memory of their daughter Rose Ann Everett several years ago. Recently, two individuals were recognized as recipients of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s Rose Ann Everett Scholarships. Joshua Walker, a John Deere Ag Technology student from Sylvester, GA and Mae Morrison, a Welding and Joining Technology student from Lumber City, GA, were selected to receive the scholarships.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford joined Jake and Margie Everett, South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird, who is also executive director of the SGTC Foundation, and SGTC John Deere Ag Tech Instructor Matthew Burks, and SGTC Welding Instructor Ted Eschmann for the scholarship presentation to Walker and Morrison in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus.

“Rose Ann would be so happy that another young woman is receiving this scholarship,” said Margie Everett, when she saw and hugged Mae Morrison, who is considered a non-traditional student in the male dominated welding field. Mrs. Everett also hugged Joshua Walker and told him she was very proud of him for this accomplishment. “This is a wonderful day and I am so pleased that these two young people were selected to receive Rose Ann’s scholarship,” said Mrs. Everett.

Jake and Margie Everett established the endowed Rose Ann Everett Scholarship at South Georgia Technical College in memory of their daughter, Rose Ann Everett, who passed away in a car accident at the age of 20. Her memory continues to live on through the gift of education that her parents are giving to others to help change lives for the better.

Jake Everett is a two-time South Georgia Technical College graduate and he also serves as on the South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors. Being students/graduates of South Georgia Technical College is a legacy in the Everett family and they chose to give that same opportunity to others through the endowed scholarship. Jake earned a diploma in Mechanical Technology in 1971 and then returned in 2004 and completed his associate’s degree in Computer Information Systems and was an honor graduate. Their son, Jayson Everett, graduated in 2004 with a degree in Computer Information Systems and Rose Ann was also a student at South Georgia Tech.

The Everett’s chose to honor students in the welding program and the John Deere Tech programs because their instructors Ted Eschmann and Matthew Burks were two of Rose Ann’s best friends. “We decided to endow a scholarship in Rose Ann’s memory to help the students that are enrolled in the programs taught by two of her best friends,” said Jake Everett.

Mae Morrison was nominated for this honor by her welding instructor Ted Eschmann. “Mae is a great student. She could have selected any number of colleges or programs of study, but she selected South Georgia Technical College and the welding program and we are very excited that she did,” said Eschmann. “She is doing a great job in this program and I was proud to nominate her for this honor.”

SGTC John Deere Ag Technology instructor Matthew Burks recommended Joshua Walker from his program for the Everett Scholarship. “Joshua is a hard worker and I am confident that he will do his best to be a great representative for the John Deere program and the Everett family. He learned about this program while he was still in high school and as soon as he graduated, he signed up to come here. He is sponsored by Lasseter Tractor in Tifton,” said Burks.

“I cannot thank the Everett’s enough for establishing this scholarship at South Georgia Technical College and I am very honored to receive this scholarship and meet this wonderful family, said Mae Morrison. “Thank you so much.”

Joshua Walker also expressed his gratitude to the Everett family and South Georgia Technical College and the SGTC Foundation. “I am grateful for this scholarship and for the South Georgia Technical College John Deere Agricultural Technology Program and Lasseter Tractor. This is a great program and I am very excited about this opportunity,” said Walker.

As a John Deere Tech student, Walker attends classes for eight weeks in Americus and then returns home to his dealer to work for eight weeks on what he learned at college. He repeats this cycle for two years until he earns his associate degree in Agricultural Technology. He also earns as he learns since he is an employee of John Deere.

“I love what I am doing. I am so fortunate to be able to go to college and be a part of this program. I know if I complete the program, I will have a great opportunity to work with John Deere,” explained Walker. Morrison also has some great opportunities in her field. She looked at different colleges but chose SGTC because “it is the best. My mom and I came and toured the college and I knew this is where I wanted to be,” said Morrison.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford thanked the Everett family and also Morrison and Walker for being recipients of the scholarship. “This endowed scholarship is a wonderful way for the Everett family to honor their daughter’s memory. Their willingness to partner with our college and the South Georgia Technical College Foundation serve two very important purposes. First, they will continue to honor their daughter every time a student receives this scholarship. Second, they have the opportunity to change the lives of other students pursuing their dreams of getting a great education in a career field that is in demand by business and industry partners across the state. This is a great day for the Everett’s, Mae Morrison and Joshua Walker and their families, and for South Georgia Technical College,” said Dr. Watford.

This is the third and fourth scholarship recipients of the Rose Ann Everett Scholarship. Nathaniel Wills of Webster County, a welding student, and Jonathan Hanley of Carnesville, Georgia, a John Deere Tech student, were the first recipients of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s Rose Ann Everett scholarship.

Individuals who would like to support the Rose Ann Everett endowed scholarship in memory of Rose Ann, may donate to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA and put in memory of Rose Ann Everett in the memo line of the check. The family will be notified that a donation was made in memory of their loved one. For more information about this or other endowed scholarship opportunities, contact SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird at 229-931-2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu.

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting applications for Fall semester. Individuals who would like more information about the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs offered at South Georgia Technical College can visit the website at www.southgatech.edu or contact the admissions office at 229-931-2394. South Georgia Technical is one of only two technical colleges in Georgia with on-campus housing and the complete experience with national ranked academics, athletics, and student activities.