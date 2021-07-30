Area Beat Report 7/27/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Cross, Sheresa, 38, Disorderly Conduct
- Harvey, John Emory, 55, Disorderly Conduct
- Lewis, Kobe Antwan, 20, Possession of Marijuana or Drug-Related Object/Failure to Yield after stopping at stop sign
- Pollard, Lamarcus Montreal, 42, DUI-Alcohol/Improper left or right turn
Americus PD Incidents
7/27
- East Lamar St. at 12:50 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Improper left or right turn
- 805 Douglas Dr. at 4:20 a.m., Battery
- 155 Brannon Ave., 4:56 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 210 Brown St. at 5:03 a.m., Entering Automobile/Criminal Trespass/Possession of firearm or Knife during the commission of a felony
- 1704 Rose Ave. at 9:25 a.m., Theft By Taking
- 401 Pinecrest Dr. at 10:16 a.m., Forgery
- 202 Roland Ave. at 12:05 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1601 North MLK Jr. Blvd. at 12:54 p.m., Damage to Property
- 840 Railroad St. Lot 14 at 4:41 p.m., Theft By Taking
- 913 Ridge St. at 2:44 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 609 Lewis Lowe Court at 4:11 p.m., Damage to Property/Domestic Dispute
- Oglethorpe Ave. at 8:25 p.m., Failure to yield after stopping at stop sign/Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug-Related Object
- 1711 E. Lamar St at WAL-MART at 11:39 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
