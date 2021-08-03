August 3, 2021

Area Beat Report 7/30 to 8/1/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:59 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 7/30 to 8/1

  • Barner, Fabian Kentrell (In Jail), 33, Simple Battery against Police Officer/Harassing Phone Calls/Unlawful conduct during 911 call/Terroristic threats and acts
  • Burke, Summer Dawn (Released), 36, Drug Court Follow Up
  • Johnson, Johnisha Tekil (Bonded Out), 22, Aggravated Assault
  • Longdon, Robert Eugene (In Jail), 70, Failure to Maintain Lane/Defective or no headlights/Failure to obey stop sign/Tail light lenses required/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed
  • Lowe, Chad Shontavis (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation
  • Nixon, Jennifer Monique (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
  • Sims, Kristina (In Jail), 23, Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Stalking/Disorderly Conduct
  • Turner, Brian Scott (Bonded Out), 50, Simple Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children – Negligence

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media incident Reports

7/30

  • 214 Cartwright Rd. Lot B, Animal Complaint
  • Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Old Dawson Rd., Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 10, Warning for speeding
  • 146 Rainbow Terrace, 911 Hangup
  • GA Hwy 3 at Little Bear Branch Rd., Speeding
  • 110 Jenkins Rd. Apt. F, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker, Assist Motorist
  • US Hwy 280 East near Brickyard Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Croxton Crossroad, Warning for speeding
  • US Hwy 280 W near bob Dodson Rd., Warning for speeding
  • Mayfire Dr. at Santa Rosa Dr., Warrant Service/Simple Battery against police officer
  • US Hwy 280 E near Mile Post 25, Warning for head light
  • US Hwy 280 E near Mile Post 25, Warning for speeding
  • Santa Rosa Dr. at Mayfire Dr., Traffic Stop/ Failure to Maintain Lane/Defective or no headlights/Failure to obey stop sign/Tail light lenses required/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed
  • GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., warnings for defective breaklights and seat belt violation
  • 113 Sullivan Dr. at Pro Tech Office, Alarm Activation
  • Middle River Rd. at Hwy 195, Accident Involving Deer

7/31

  • Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd., Accident Report
  • District Line Rd. at Ed Carson Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 826 McMath Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 414 N. Bond St., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Hwy 19 at Hwy 280, Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person
  • Hwy 19 S at Old Dawson Rd., Expired or no registration or title
  • 180 Buchannan Rd., 911 Hangup
  • Hwy 30 W at MM 10, Warning for speeding
  • Lamar St. and Cherokee St., Traffic Violation
  • Brady Rd. and Head Rd., Theft
  • Southerfield Rd. near Linnie St., Warning for expired registration
  • Hwy 19 N at MM 14, Traffic Stop
  • Hwy 19 N at Hwy 30, Expired or no registration or title
  • 161 Briar Patch Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 30 West near Mile Post 1, Speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St., Warning for stop sign violation
  • E. Glessner St. at Perimeter Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to maintain lane
  • 473B US Hwy 280 West, Assist Another Agency
  • GA Hwy 30 near Cartwright Rd., Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 23, Speeding
  • Hwy 280 E at MM 32, warning for speeding
  • Hwy 280 East at Tim Tucker Rd. at MM 32, Speeding
  • District Line Rd. and Hwy 280 East, Warning for Speeding
  • US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 20, Speeding

8/1

  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23, Warning for improper display of license plate
  • GA Hwy 27 at Cedar Ridge Dr., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 27 East at GA Hwy 195, Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 30 East at District Line Rd., Speeding
  • Brickyard Rd. at Irene Dr., Traffic Stop/area checked for dirt bikes with negative contact
  • Pride Estates Mobile Home Park, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 at Mile Marker 13, warning for tag light out
  • 1821 US Hwy 280 West, 911 Hangup
  • Hwy 19 N at John Deere, warning for speeding
  • 100 Hwy 19 N at J&M Tank Line, Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 24, Speeding
  • 103 Oscar William Rd., Animal Complaint
  • Spring Hill Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 27 at MM 22, Speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 16, Driver use due care/Driving while unlicensed/Expired or no registration or title
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West, Domestic Disturbance
  • 132 South Forty Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 151 Fox Stephens Rd., Domestic Disturbance

8/2

  • GA 49 N at MM 24, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North about Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Stop/Improper Passing in no passing zone
  • GA Hwy 30 West near Mile Post 2, warning for passing in no passing zone
  • GA Hwy 30 E at Mile Marker 19, Warning for speeding
  • 247 Hwy 49 South, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 3 at Magnolia St., Warning for head light out

 

 

 

 

 

